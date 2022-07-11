Fabled White Enzo Sold By RM Sotheby’s In A Private Auction

In a private online auction, RM Sotheby’s recently sold the fabled white Enzo – the only example to leave Maranello with the exquisite Bianco Avus finish.

Built in honor of the company founder, Enzo Ferrari, the Ferrari Enzo pushed the boundaries of car performance and technology. At the heart of the Enzo was an all-new, mid-mounted 5,998 cc V12 engine that can produce an impressive 651 hp, easily overpowering any of its rivals. The powerful engine was not the only thing that the Enzo had going for it. It had an impressive combination of low-down torque and quick acceleration, matched with exquisite design.

Only 400 examples of the Enzo were produced and chassis 133023 sets itself apart as the only example to be finished in Bianco Avus. Completed on May 22, 2003, the Bianco Avus exterior was matched with Nero leather interior and specified with Rosso Corsa instruments. This Enzo was also equipped with extra-large carbon fiber bucket seats with rare 3D black cloth inserts. It was originally sold to a very private German-Swiss billionaire and for more than a decade, it has been mostly hidden from the public.

Ferrari Enzo © RM Sotheby’s

During its early years, it was very rarely used and in 2011, it was exported to Hong Kong. Due to its left-hand drive configuration, it was not registered while it was in Hong Kong. In recent years, it became part of a significant Ferrari collection. At the time it was catalogued by RM Sotheby’s, its odometer had around 9,600 km.

The example is recognized by Maranello, and a Ferrari Classiche certification was issued in November 2012.

The 2003 Ferrari Enzo was offered at no reserve in a very private online sale which is fast becoming a favored medium by reserved clients who are not keen on having their purchases made public.

