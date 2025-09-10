Concours at Wynn Las Vegas Returns for 2025

Wynn Las Vegas announces the return of its premier automotive celebration, the 2025 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas presented by Richard Mille. Taking place from Thursday, Oct. 30, through Sunday, Nov. 2, Concours at Wynn Las Vegas is hosted at Wynn Golf Club. This high-octane gathering of automotive artistry promises an extraordinary weekend of performance and style, along with five-star cuisine and accommodations only Wynn can offer. This year will be the resort’s biggest Concours yet, with hundreds of cars and multiple judged classes catering to new generations of car enthusiasts and luxury lifestyle aficionados.

Featured Classes

Gatsby-Era Vehicles

The Big Mercedes – 125-Year Anniversary

European Supercars Pre-1985

Rolls-Royce Class – Post-War

British Sports Cars and Grand Touring

Women Owned and Driven

The 90th Anniversary of Jaguar

Post-War American 50-70s

Japanese Street Cars

Celebrating 75 Years of Formula One

Concours Events

SpeedVegas

For the first time, Wynn has partnered with SpeedVegas to offer guests an opportunity to race elite supercars and GT race cars on their state-of-the-art 1.3-mile track. Those interested in purchasing this experience on Thursday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. will have their choice from a fleet of more than 40 high-performance supercars.

Auction by Broad Arrow

For the first time in Las Vegas, Broad Arrow will host an invite-only auction featuring more than 70 exceptional collector cars across a wide variety of genres, marques, and price points. Taking place on Friday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m., the auction’s eye-catching vehicles can be previewed by the public at no cost on Thursday, Oct. 30 and Friday before the auction between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sunset GT

A spectacular rooftop gathering of supercars on the fourth floor of Wynn’s parking garage, Sunset GT occurs the night before the main Concours event and serves as a kickoff party. The evening will include an impressive assembly of the world’s most exclusive supercars and hypercars set against views of the Las Vegas strip. Guests who purchase tickets will also enjoy live DJ entertainment and a hosted bar on Friday, Oct. 31 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Concours at Wynn Las Vegas

The weekend’s main event will feature hundreds of the world’s most luxurious and rare vehicles, and celebrates the pillars of Concours d’Elegance, Artistry, Speed, and Hypercars and Supercars. The judged Concours d’Elegance competition will feature multiple pre- and post-war classes. Attendees will also witness new vehicle debuts from some of the world’s most elite automakers, as well as one of the most expansive displays of Lamborghinis ever assembled globally – a showcase exclusive to this event. World-class cuisine and hospitality will be provided throughout the event, which takes place on Saturday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2025 Tour d’Elegance

A glamorous procession down iconic Las Vegas Boulevard took place the morning after the main Concours event. The drive features a mix of winning Concours vehicles and other stunning examples of cutting-edge automotive design, proudly driven by their owners. The dazzling cruise takes place at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2 and will give Las Vegas a glimpse into the automotive beauty at the heart of this memorable weekend.

“Concours at Wynn Las Vegas has quickly become one of the most dynamic and exciting automotive events in the world,” said Brian Gullbrants, Chief Operating Officer – Wynn Resorts North America. “We’re excited to diversify this year’s event even further through additional unique activations, appearances from industry icons, and expanded competition classes at Concours that offer something for everyone to enjoy. Combining excellence in the automotive world with first-class Wynn hospitality in Las Vegas creates an automotive lifestyle experience that couldn’t exist anywhere else.”

Since its inception in 2022, Concours at Wynn Las Vegas has continued to elevate the traditional Concours model for today’s cultural tastemakers, offering experiences and vehicle classes that cater to a wide variety of interests. For 2025, Concours at Wynn Las Vegas is looking forward to cementing its status as the premier automotive event of the year.

Ticket Options

General Admission, which provides access to Saturday’s Concours exhibition only.

Hosted Food and Beverage Experience, combining admission to Saturday’s exhibition and entry to the fairway for cocktails and signature food and beverage options.

Chairman’s VIP, a premium experience that features entry to Saturday’s exhibition, along with an open bar and an array of chef stations underneath Wynn’s Event Pavilion.

Wynn Las Vegas is also offering accommodation packages to enhance the weekend experience. Prices for each ticket type and package vary.

Above contents © 2025 Wynn Las Vegas, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee

