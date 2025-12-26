De Tomaso P72 Production Progresses

When De Tomaso set out to bring the P72 from concept to reality, we pursued a vision grounded not merely in performance but in rekindling a deeper form of human connection. Step by step, this vision has taken shape, each milestone advancing the P72 toward its destined form.

The evolution of the P72 has been intentional at every stage. Its sculptural design first captured the imagination of enthusiasts worldwide, establishing an emotional foundation. Beneath the flowing form, extensive refinements to the underbody architecture and dynamic systems allowed us to distill the essence of mechanical grip and ensure unrivalled driver engagement. These achievements were then unified through a sophisticated hand-built assembly process, culminating in the reveal of DT001, the definitive embodiment of the P72 and the final chapter of our intensive development journey.

Mastering the Craft

Today, we introduce DT002, DT003, and DT004. These vehicles incorporate a wealth of learnings from DT001’s extended testing phase throughout the year, delivering crucial and methodical advancements in ergonomics, driver interface, mechanical calibration, and carbon-fibre fitment. Collectively, each iteration of our internal fleet has enabled us to refine build sequencing, tighten tolerances, and establish the repeatable precision required for our Custodian commissions.

Today, we introduce DT002, DT003, and DT004. These vehicles incorporate a wealth of learnings from DT001’s extended testing phase throughout the year, delivering crucial and methodical advancements in ergonomics, driver interface, mechanical calibration, and carbon-fibre fitment. Collectively, each iteration of our internal fleet has enabled us to refine build sequencing, tighten tolerances, and establish the repeatable precision required for our Custodian commissions.

Progress in Motion

With these advancements in place, De Tomaso now stands at the defining threshold of the P72 journey. Ahead lies DT005—the first customer-level P72, and the milestone that will open the era of bespoke commissions. We look forward to sharing this next chapter with our Custodians and enthusiasts around the world.

Above contents © 2025 De Tomaso Automobili, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

Related Content