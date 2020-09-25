Dazzling MKII Slab Side to be Auctioned by Petersen Automotive Museum

The Petersen Automotive Museum will be celebrating its 26th Annual Gala Celebration this coming Sept. 26, 2020. As part of the celebration, they will be holding an auction featuring the sale of a MKII Slab Side continuation vehicle that was produced by Superformance LLC based in Irvine. Proceeds generated from the auction event will be donated to The Petersen Automotive Museum Foundation, a non-profit charity in Los Angeles that supports underprivileged students in the community.

Licensed by Shelby Licensing, the MKII Slab Side from Superformance has the same look and dimensions compared to the original 289 Cobras of the early ‘60s. The MKII Slab Side though has had some modern upgrades in materials and design to improve on the car’s safety and performance, without having to sacrifice originality.

MKII Slab Side from Superformance

“Lance Stander and Superformance LLC have been partners of the Petersen for several years. We are grateful to announce the company’s donation as well as the other auction lots for our 26th Annual Gala Celebration, which is our largest fundraising event of the year.” Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director, Terry L. Karges.

The MKII has been painted Shelby Guardsman Blue and features a nickel-plated and chromed, brass windshield with a matching complete set of chrome bumpers. Completing the exterior are the hood latches, headlights, turn signals, as well as the original-style aluminum grill. The MKII is powered by a 306 cubic-inch BluePrint Engines-built powerplant that has 388hp and is mated to a Tremec T-5 5-speed manual transmission.

“We’re honored to gift them this gorgeous classic roadster. Since 1994, the Petersen has celebrated automobile culture and artistry around the world. We donated the MKII because it embodies the spirit of one of SoCal’s greatest automotive heroes, Carroll Shelby. He was a great friend of Bob Petersen, who founded the museum, so it was fitting to gift a car that honors Carroll’s legacy and raises funds to help the Petersen Automotive Museum thrive for generations to come.” Superformance LLC CEO, Lance Stander.

Ticketholders of the 26th Annual Gala Celebration by the Petersen Automotive Museum will be treated to an all-digital event. Guests will be shown exclusive content, historical footage, and gifts bags that will be dispatched to guests’ addresses.

Another notable car up for bidding is the fully restored 1961 MGA Outlaw as well as a six-night stay in a Scottish castle where they’ll be pampered by house staff and a private chef. Gala attendees can also bid for a once-in-a-lifetime ride in a Porsche 935 with driver Bruce Canepa at the Sonoma Raceway, as well as a surprise vehicle allocation.

Those interested to purchase tickets can do so at the Petersen Automotive Museum’s Website.

[Source: Petersen Automotive Museum]

