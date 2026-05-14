Daytona Shooting Brake Homage Debuts at Woodcote Park

At the upcoming Royal Automobile Club Concours at Woodcote Park, Dutch coachbuilder Niels van Roij Design will unveil its latest one-off creation: the Daytona Shooting Brake Homage. The bespoke grand tourer continues the studio’s tradition of reimagining iconic automotive designs through contemporary coachbuilding, following acclaimed projects such as the Adventum Coupé, the Silver Spectre Shooting Brake, and the Ferrari Breadvan Homage.

Inspired by the ultra-rare Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Shooting Brake commissioned in the early 1970s for American businessman Bob Gittleman, the new homage draws on one of Maranello’s most unconventional road cars. The original transformation, commissioned through Ferrari importer Luigi Chinetti and styled by Gene Garfinkle, featured handcrafted aluminum bodywork produced by Panther Westwinds in Surrey.

Rather than pursuing a retro recreation, Niels van Roij Design has delivered a thoroughly modern interpretation. Built around a front-engine V12 Ferrari platform, the car features entirely bespoke aluminum coachwork, a redesigned interior, and an extended roofline that flows into a sharply cut Kamm tail. Signature details from the original remain, including distinctive butterfly-style rear side windows that provide access to the luggage compartment via remote operation.

Designer Niels van Roij described the project as both an honor and a creative challenge, emphasizing the studio’s commitment to “contemporary patronage” and individualized automotive craftsmanship. He noted that the goal was to celebrate the spirit of the 1970s original while translating it into a fresh modern design language.

In an unusual move for the traditionally secretive world of coachbuilding, the development process has been documented publicly through social media, giving enthusiasts a rare behind-the-scenes look at the evolution of the project from concept sketches to final detailing.

The Royal Automobile Club Concours may represent the only public appearance of the Daytona Shooting Brake Homage before the one-off enters a private collection. It will be displayed alongside other notable shooting brakes as part of one of seven featured concours categories celebrating automotive style, heritage, and craftsmanship.

More than 70 vehicles are expected to appear in the main concours exhibition, supported by an additional display of over 150 member-owned classics. Auction house RM Sotheby’s will also host its Summer Sale at Woodcote Park during the event, adding further prestige to the gathering.

Above contents © 2026 Royal Automobile Club, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee