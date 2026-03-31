Crowdstrike 24 Hours of Spa To Salute GT3

Introduced to competition in 2006, GT3 has seen a meteoric rise, becoming the most prolific endurance racing category worldwide. Its growth was so spectacular that it became the main class of the organize two GT3 Legends races alongside the Crowdstrike 24 Hours of Spa, taking place the last weekend of June.

In 2001, endurance racing entered a new era as the 24 Hours of Spa switched to an all‑GT field for the first time, leaving touring cars behind. The move injected fresh energy into the discipline, though it remained vulnerable due to the high running costs associated with GT1 and GT2 machinery.

In 2006, the creation of the GT3 category solved the problem. With these regulations, SRO Motorsports Group aimed to create a more accessible formula featuring a wide range of prestigious models, each with running costs not exceeding one-third of those of a GT2 car.

One of GT3’s most significant innovations was being the first category designed around what is now known as Balance of Performance—an unprecedented undertaking at this level of motorsport. Its purpose was to equalize the performance of cars with vastly different technical configurations: front‑, mid‑, or rear‑engined designs; six‑, eight‑, ten‑, or twelve‑cylinder engines. To ensure fairness, each model was evaluated by French driver Christophe Bouchut, a two‑time winner of the 24 Hours of Spa.

The inaugural 2006 season featured eight models: the Ascari KZ1R, Aston Martin DBRS9, Corvette Z06, Dodge Viper, Lamborghini Gallardo, GranSport Light, and Porsche 997, Ferrari F430, Maserati.

Five years later, in 2011, GT3 officially became the top class at the 24 Hours of Spa. That edition saw honoring the iconic 1971 300 SEL AMG that helped define the brand’s motorsport identity. Audi claim its first victory in the Ardennes with the young WRT team. The Schubert BMW finished second, notably driven by Claudia Hürtgen—still the only woman to finish on the overall podium during the GT3 era. Black Falcon completed the podium with its Mercedes-Benz, featuring a tribute livery.

From 2011 onward, grid sizes grew steadily, reaching a peak in 2025 with 74 cars taking the start of the world’s biggest GT3 race.

GT3 Legends at the Crowdstrike 24 Hours of Spa

In 2026, the GT3 Legends series will be part of the weekend’s program for the prestigious CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa, from June 24 to 28. The schedule will feature a 40‑minute free practice session on Thursday; a 20‑minute qualifying session and a 50‑minute race on Friday; followed by a second 50‑minute race on Saturday afternoon. This second race will be held before an enthusiastic crowd of more than 100,000 spectators! Entrants will also take part in the famous parade from the circuit to the centre of Spa, where the cars and drivers will be presented to the public.

Entry is open to all GT3 cars homologated by the FIA between 2006 and 2012, with updates permitted through 2015. As always, Balance of Performance will be applied to ensure fair competition.

Several entrants in the GT3 Legends field have notable 24 Hours of Spa history. Olly Bryant was reunited with the Ecurie Ecosse BMW Z4 GT3 (photo below)—twice a class podium finisher in its period—at Silverstone in 2025, while Marcus von Oeynhausen is a regular entrant in the #2 WRT Audi (photo below), which finished third overall in 2013. Between 20 and 30 cars are expected: Aston Martin V12 Vantage, Audi R8, BMW Z4, Chevrolet Corvette C6 Z06 R, Ferrari 458, Ford GT, Lamborghini Gallardo, McLaren MP4-12C, Mercedes SLS, Nissan GTR, Porsche 997, etc.

GT3 at the 24 Hours of Spa –

Victories by makes:

Audi, 4 wins (2011, 2012, 2014, 2017)

BMW, 4 wins (2015, 2016, 2018, 2023)

Mercedes, 2 wins (2013, 2022

Porsche, 2 wins (2019, 2020)

Ferrari, 1 win (2021)

Aston Martin, 1 win (2024)

Lamborghini, 1 win (2025)

Victories by drivers

Philipp Eng, 3 wins (2016, 2018, 2023)

Jules Gounon, 2 wins (2017, 2022)

Laurens Vanthoor, 2 wins (2014, 2020)

Markus Winkelhock, 2 wins (2014, 2017)

René Rast, 2 wins (2012, 2014)

Distance record

2013, Mercedes‑Benz SLS AMG GT3 (Schneider-Götz-Buhk), 3,950 km

More Information

Go HERE

Above contents © 2026 Crowdstrike, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee