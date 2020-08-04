Concours of Elegance 2020 Displaying “Worlds Rarest Cars”

Concours of Elegance 2020 will gather more than 1000 cars around the beautiful settings of the Hampton Court Palace. The event will take place on the 4th- 6th September and is on track to gather the absolute finest line up of vehicles the UK has displayed this year.

Exhibits will be displayed amongst the ancient trees and manicured lawns of the Royal palace’s 60-acre Fountain Gardens. This will give visitors ample space to view the extraordinary display in the most enjoyable fashion possible.

This year’s line-up includes a collection of around 60 of the rarest, most innovative cars ever to be built. Three noteworthy cars that will be on display include the Porsche 356 America Roadster, Ferrari Dino 206 SP, and the Facel Vega Facel II.

Porsche 356 America Roadster

The Porsche 356 America Roadster was built exclusively for the North American market. US importer Max Hoffmann advised Porsche a lightweight convertible car was needed to compete with the talent that Jaguar and Austin-Healey were producing.

The 356 America Roadster’s light weight (605 kilograms) was achieved by developing an aluminum body with a weight-saving door design, side window inserts, and a rain top (emergency folding roof).

Its aluminum body was hand manufactured in Ullersricht, Germany. Weighing 160 kilograms less than the 356 Coupé, it was able to achieve a top speed of 180 km/h from its 70 PS four-cylinder boxer engine.

As production methods proved financially uneconomical, only 17 cars were produced (each painted a different color) before production discontinued in 1953.

Ferrari Dino 206 SP

The V6 Dinos were initially introduced in the late 195os for the 1.5-liter Formula 2 series and obtained their name “Dino” by Enzo Ferrari after his son Alfredo (known as ‘Dino’). Initially, the Dino sports racing cars were front-engined with the mid-engined cars first appearing in 1962.

Ferrari was challenged by Ford in the mid-60s and responded with a series of Sports Prototypes; the 330P-series. During early 1966, a 4 liter 330P3 was produced, along with its smaller sister the Dino 206S. Ferrari intended to build 50 of the V6 Dino 206S (S for Sport) for homologation by the CSI in the Sport 2.0 L Group 4 category. Ultimately only 18 were produced and the car competed in the Prototype 2.0L class instead.

Facel Vega Facel II

Forges et Ateliers de Construction d’Eure-et-Loir (FACEL) initially specialized in the construction of aircraft components and metal furniture, before venturing into the luxury cars market. The Facel II was built between 1962 and 1964 and only approximately 180 units were produced during the time. It was powered by a 6.3L, 355-horsepower Chrysler V-8, and could reach speeds over 135 mph.

The company advertised the Facel II as the fastest 4-seater Coupé in the World. In fact, from 0-60mph, the Facel II was quicker than the Aston Martin DB4 and Mercedes 300SL Gullwing. This example displayed here was the original press car, being only one-of-three right-hand-drive manual examples.

More information about this great event can be found at Concours of Elegance website.

[Source : Concours of Elegance]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...