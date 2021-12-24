Collecting Cars Offers A 2006 Spyker C8 Spyder

A stunning, low-mileage, exotic Dutch sports car, a 2006 Spyker C8 Spyder, was recently placed on offer by Collecting Cars through their global online auction platform.

This C8 Spyder has an excellently maintained black finish, that was recently given a full body custom PPF application and ceramic coating. It is matched to an equally maintained black quilted-leather interior that has machine-turned aluminum accents. Notable design features on the exterior include polished side intake scoops, scissor doors, and a clamshell front lid. The example also sports ‘Aeroblade’ wheels that were inspired by the aircraft heritage of the brand. It has an aluminum chassis with Koni shock absorbers and Eibach springs.

Under the hood is a mid-mounted 4.2-liter Audi V8 that sends 400 bhp to the rear wheels, matched with six-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential.

Comfort features of the example include air conditioning, adjustable pedal box and steering column, aluminum pedals, exposed shift linkage that is suspended over the center console. It has recently benefited from an aluminum hand polish on the interior trims, while the interior leather sections were given some deep cleaning and protection.

There is no known damage on the example and it is said to be completely original. Its most recent service was last March 2020 when Chris Mora from South California was tapped to give an engine-out service wherein he replaced the belts, tensioner and idley pulleys, thermostat, water pump, brake fluid, spark plugs, ignition coils, valve cover gaskets, transmission fluid, oil filter, air filter, and camshaft seals.

The best part of this example is that it is practically unused, showing only 9,333 miles on the odometer.

The sale will come with its original tool kit, owner’s manuals, and last service records.

As of writing, the 2006 Spyker C8 Spyder has a bid of $34,250 with the sale ending on January 6, 2022.