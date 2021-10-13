Collecting Cars Offers 1995 Porsche 911 (993) Cup 3.8 RSR EVO Hits

Only a few more days left to bag yourself an extremely rare 1995 Porsche 911 (993) Cup 3.8 RSR Evo factory race car being offered by Collecting Cars.

Porsche Motorsports North America upgraded the example to RSR Evo specifications. Under the hood of the 993 is a 3.8-liter naturally aspirated M64/70 RSR Sprint flat-six engine with a slide valve induction system and a Porsche programmable EFI management. The powerful 993 can produce more than 410 hp and has a six-speed G50 manual transmission with limited-slip differential.

1995 Porsche 911 (993) CUP 3.8 RSR EVO. Photo from CollectingCars.com

The former president of the Porsche Club of America, owner of Barrington, Illinois-based Northstar Motorsports John Ruther was the first owner of the example. This was the first 1995 Porsche 911 (993) 3.8-liter model to be delivered to the US market where it has remained since. Before it was delivered to Ruther, Porsche already updated its specification from a Carrera RS to a SuperCup.

Ruther originally raced the 993 in Porsche Club Amateur events. Porsche Motorsports North America upgraded the example and gave it a 1997 specification, giving it the really rare M64/70 RSR Sprint type engine. The engine used Carillo con-rods and had uprated camshafts, twin-plug ignition, and other titanium components, giving the example 390hp.

1995 Porsche 911 (993) CUP 3.8 RSR EVO. Photo from CollectingCars.com

It was then given another upgrade in the form of the Teilert Engineering slide valve induction system, replacing the butterfly valves. They also installed a programmable Porsche EFI unit. As a result of the upgrade, the Porsche 993 had a power of 410 hp.

Other upgrades include the addition of the ‘Big Red’ brake calipers and 911 Turbo discs to the mechanical specification. This was accompanied by double adjustable dampers, carbon fiber brake cooling ducts, twin oil coolers, and power steering. They also upgraded the transmission to a G50 six-speed manual gearbox with a racing clutch, limited-slip differential, and lightweight flywheel.

1995 Porsche 911 (993) CUP 3.8 RSR EVO. Photo from CollectingCars.com

It has a 100-liter Premier cell with a reserve baffle and twin fuel pumps. Other features include a racing ABS system, Speedline split-rim center-lock wheels, aluminum hood, factory air jacks, and a Crawford rear wing.

The interior was given a full Matter roll cage, Recaro seats, quick-release Porsche Momo steering wheel, Sabelt harnesses, and a GT2 fire suppression system.

1995 Porsche 911 (993) CUP 3.8 RSR EVO. Photo from CollectingCars.com

All the upgrades on the 993 were done either by Porsche Motorsports North American based in Southern California, or by the renowned ANDIAL Racing. It is said that PMNA used the example to develop and test the upgrades for the 993 RSRs which is why all the upgrades available were given to the example.

The bidding for the example is currently open and it will run until October 15, 2021.