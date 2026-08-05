Hispano Suiza Driver Dynamics Explored

The Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera combines advanced driver-assistance and dynamic control systems to enhance performance without diminishing driver involvement. Rather than overwhelming occupants with technology, Hispano Suiza focuses on making electronics virtually invisible, allowing the driver to remain at the center of the experience.

Instead of competing to offer more screens and digital features, the Spanish marque has developed technology that works discreetly in the background, sharpening precision, responsiveness and emotion while strengthening the connection between driver and machine.

That philosophy is embodied in the all-electric Carmen Sagrera, the third model in the Carmen lineup. Producing 820 kW (1,115 hp) and 1,160 Nm of torque, the hypercar accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.6 seconds, delivering extreme performance with refinement and control. Every electronic system is calibrated to support the driver without masking the car’s character.

Hispano Suiza Driver Dynamics: empowers, never replaces

At the core of the Carmen Sagrera is Hispano Suiza Driver Dynamics (HSDD), the company’s proprietary control system that coordinates stability, torque management, power distribution and selectable driving modes.

HSDD continuously analyzes vehicle data to optimize traction, braking, power delivery and active safety. Its functions include the Grip Enhancement System traction control, Active Yaw Modulation stability control, torque management and adaptive drive modes.

The Electronic Torque Stabilizer independently manages regenerative braking and negative torque at each rear wheel to improve stability while increasing driving range. A dedicated thermal management system keeps the motors and battery operating at peak efficiency.

Unlike many performance cars, HSDD is designed to intervene only when necessary. Developed through extensive simulation, track and road testing under former Formula 1 driver Luis Pérez-Sala, the system prioritizes natural responses and gives drivers greater freedom before electronic assistance becomes noticeable.

The result is a more authentic driving experience that preserves the vehicle’s personality while providing confidence at the limit.

“At Hispano Suiza, we understand technology as a tool to intensify driving pleasure, not to replace it. The Hispano Suiza Driver Dynamics system coordinates every intervention so that it acts only when necessary, in a precise, natural way that is entirely consistent with the character of the vehicle,” says Juan Fernández, Chief Technical Officer at Hispano Suiza.

Hispano Suiza set-up: precision, emotion and control

The Carmen Sagrera was engineered to deliver a more engaging driving experience while remaining faithful to the brand’s values of exclusivity, craftsmanship, innovation and emotion.

Its software processes more than 200 million instructions per second, monitoring steering, throttle, wheel speed, brake pressure, chassis movement, suspension travel, acceleration, battery status, drive mode and environmental conditions in real time.

Using this data, HSDD continuously adjusts power delivery, traction control, regenerative braking and overall vehicle dynamics. The emphasis is not on the technology itself, but on seamless operation. Electronics work progressively and discreetly, ensuring the driver always feels in command.

Sensors and data for a more intuitive driving experience

More than 100 sensors throughout the Carmen Sagrera feed data into HSDD, transforming information into precise, intuitive vehicle responses.

Signals from the chassis and powertrain are translated into measurements of pressure, temperature, speed, acceleration, power and torque, allowing the system to anticipate changing conditions before driver intervention is required.

This “Invisible Technology” removes distractions rather than adding them, reinforcing the connection between driver and car instead of creating a digital barrier.

An electric hypercar with the soul of a Gentleman Driver

The Carmen Sagrera reimagines the Gentleman Driver for the electric era. Its technology is designed not to filter the driving experience but to enhance it.

Managing more than 1,100 hp requires a careful balance of power, control and sensitivity. HSDD harnesses the instant torque of the electric powertrain while maintaining confidence and precision without diluting emotion.

By keeping its technology largely invisible, Hispano Suiza allows the driving experience to take center stage, transforming power into precision and control into confidence.

At Hispano Suiza, technology does not replace the pleasure of driving. It amplifies it.

Above contents © 2026 Hispano Suiza, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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