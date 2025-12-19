Caterham Project V Prototype

Highlights

The first functional prototype of Project V will be revealed at the Tokyo Auto Salon on 9th January 2026.

Created as a development car, the sports coupé’s testing program is underway and set to continue throughout 2026.

Caterham will continue to work closely with its appointed technical partners, Yamaha Motor, XING Mobility, and TOKYO R&D, as it targets full-scale production.

Caterham Project V show car will make its US debut at CES, Las Vegas, on 6th January 2026.

Displayed alongside exhibits from development partners Yamaha Motor and XING Mobility, the prototype is being utilized for testing and evaluation as the brand works towards full-scale production. Following the assembly of the prototype at the TOKYO R&D facility in Japan, the development vehicle is now undertaking both initial powertrain evaluation of its Yamaha Motor e-axle and chassis durability testing. This prototype also enables further testing of the CTP battery system, which features cells immersed in a dielectric liquid for optimal cooling through rapid, uniform heat dissipation. This innovative approach offers unmatched thermal stability for exceptional energy density, safety and performance.

Kazuho Takahashi, CEO of Caterham Cars

Kazuho Takahashi said: “This is a significant milestone in the development of Project V, with our prototype making its public debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon. This next step enables us to begin a comprehensive vehicle testing program in collaboration with our technical partners. Our objective remains unchanged: to realise our vision of a pure electric sports car that embodies the unmistakable DNA of a Caterham.”

To keep up to date on future developments with Project V, please go HERE

Above contents © 2025 Caterham Ltd., reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee