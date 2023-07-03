Car Of The Day: 1984 Grid-Porsche Group C Race Car Prototype

The Grid-Porsche S2, manufactured by GRID Motor Racing in England in 1983, was specifically designed to compete in Group C races. This remarkable vehicle was the second prototype created through the partnership of Giuseppe Rise and Ian Dawson, resulting in the name “Grid” derived from their initials.

The chassis, engineered by former Lotus specialist Geoff Aldridge, incorporates aluminum honeycomb panels in its monocoque design. The bodywork is constructed using glass-reinforced plastic, initially featuring a twin-boom nose design for early races, which was later replaced with the current solid nose configuration.

In 1984, Dudley Wood and Charles Ivy Racing campaigned this car. Its first race was at the 1000km of Silverstone in the same year, followed by participation in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans, with drivers Dudley Wood, John Cooper, and Barry Robinson.

Unfortunately, it retired after completing just 10 laps due to a fuel feed problem. The car also competed at Silverstone, Miami, Mosport, and Monza, achieving its best result of 11th place at the British Airways 1000 held at Brands Hatch.

Powering the rear wheels of the Grid-Porsche S2 is an air-cooled, twin-turbo 3.2L flat-six engine sourced from Porsche. This robust power plant, based on a 1980 Porsche Turbo unit, produces an estimated 500 horsepower.

The engine is mated to a Hewland five-speed manual transaxle. Notably, the current configuration includes custom impellers, internal wastegates, and Porsche billet pop-off valves for the twin turbochargers.

Source: Bonhams