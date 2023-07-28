Car Of The Day: 1977 Porsche 935 Factory Race Car

This 1977 Porsche 935 K3, identified by Chassis No. 930-770-0907, boasts a remarkable racing history, having achieved four first-place victories at the renowned Nurburgring. On March 3, 1977, it triumphed with Joshed Mass behind the wheel; on August 28, 1977, with Franz Konrad; on October 25, 1987, with Wolfgang Rupp; and on December 2, 2001, with Max Blees.

Additionally, this exceptional car secured podium finishes at Brands Hatch, Zolder, Zandvoort, Sauerland, Schwanbergrennen, and Kassel-Calden. Throughout its career, it participated in over 60 races across Europe and even competed in the United States at the 1978 Daytona 24 Hour, accumulating an impressive 17-percent win/podium-finish record.

The Porsche 935 made its debut in 1976, designed to compete in Group 5 of the World Championship of Makes. Despite its intended category, the car exhibited dominance in a wide range of events, including IMSA and Trans-Am competitions in the United States.

Its silhouette-racer designation arose from its body shape, which bore some resemblance to its street counterpart, the Porsche 930. Continuously updated and improved to comply with rule changes set by various sanctioning bodies, the 935’s development was masterfully executed by the renowned Kremer Brothers, Manfred, and Erwin.

The Kremer Brothers’ third iteration, the K3, represented the ultimate expression of the Porsche 935 breed. Infusing a blend of modifications into the existing 935 platform, they made the cars lighter, faster, better handling, and more accessible for critical component maintenance and repairs. This specific car is an original works-prepared 935 that underwent upgrading to K3 specifications in the early 1980s, solidifying its status as a remarkable piece of racing history.

