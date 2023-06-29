Car Of The Day: 1967 Porsche 910

The Porsche 910, also known as the Carrera 10, was introduced during the summer of 1966 and raced through 1967, continuing the company’s assault on international competition. It was similar to the preceding 906, including the spaceframe chassis, but with suspension, changes to accommodate the smaller 13-inch magnesium wheels. The body featured a Targa roof which eliminated the ‘gull-wing’ doors from the 906.

The engine continued to be the two-liter, flat-six found in the Type 906. The competitive lifespan of the Porsche 910 was short, but it was an important developmental step in the company’s pursuit of victory at LeMans. It earned outright and dominant victories at the Targa Florio and Nurburgring 1000 Km, and the European Hill Climb Championship in 1966. Compared to the preceding 906, it was faster, lighter, and more ‘nimble.’

Photo Source: Bring A Trailer