Car Of The Day: 1966 Abarth 1000 SP

In 1966, Abarth introduced the 1000 SP Barchetta, which featured a twin-cam 1-liter engine derived from the Fiat 600D and tuned to produce 105 bhp. The low tube-frame chassis and twin radiators were unique features compared to previous Abarth racing cars.

The 1000 SP complied with Appendix J Group 6 regulations and made its debut in May 1966. It went on to achieve numerous victories in the 1000cc prototype category, including class wins at famous circuits like the Nürburgring, Mugello, Vallelunga, Monza, and Targa Florio.

This Abarth 1000 SP, chassis 0038, participated in the Targa Florio five times from 1970 to 1976, earning its highest achievement in 1974 with a second-place finish in the Sports 1000 class.

Photo Source: Bring A Trailer