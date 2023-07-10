FOR SALE: 1965 Shelby Mustang GT350

The GT350, a collaboration between Ford and Carroll Shelby, was created in 1964 for SCCA B Production class racing. It featured striking aesthetics, including Wimbledon White paint with Guardsman Blue stripes and unique exterior elements. Shelby made significant interior and engine modifications, resulting in a powerful car with 306 horsepower. A total of 521 GT350 Mustangs were produced before August 1965.

Now offered for sale via auction on Bring A Trailer is a remarkable 1965 Shelby Mustang GT350. This particular model holds the distinction of being one of the 504 street production examples crafted during the first seven months of Shelby American’s Mustang variant construction. Its chassis, SFM5S149, was completed on April 29, 1965, and shipped via rail on May 12th of the same year to Tasca Ford Sales in East Providence, Rhode Island.

Originally purchased in 1967 by an owner from Illinois, this GT350 encountered a breakdown during a cross-country drive. Subsequently, it was left in storage in a friend’s barn for several decades until its retrieval in 2009. The vehicle changed hands and underwent an extensive restoration between 2017 and 2020, carried out by the skilled team at Conover Racing & Restoration in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

The restoration efforts were met with resounding success, as the car earned the prestigious gold status in Division II at the 2021 SAAC National Convention held at Sonoma Raceway in California. The vehicle’s current owner acquired it from the subsequent owner and entrusted a reputable selling dealer with its sale in 2023.

Finished in Wimbledon White over black vinyl upholstery, this GT350 boasts a replacement 289ci HiPo V8 engine, which is paired with an aluminum Borg-Warner T10 four-speed manual transmission and a Detroit Locker differential.

Notable features include a four-barrel 715cfm Holley carburetor on a small-letter high-rise intake manifold, Kelsey-Hayes ventilated front disc brakes, 15″ Kelsey-Hayes stamped steel wheels, Koni shock absorbers, rear overrider traction bars with fiberglass covers, dual side-exit exhaust, a reverse-post trunk-mounted battery, a fiberglass rear package tray, a 16″ steering wheel, and a dash-mounted tachometer.

Accompanying the sale of this outstanding GT350 are copies of factory invoices, the vehicle’s 2021 SAAC judging sheets, invoices documenting the meticulous restoration, and a clean Maryland title.

This is an exceptional opportunity to own a meticulously restored, highly sought-after 1965 Shelby Mustang GT350, a true gem of automotive history.

