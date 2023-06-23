One Of Six Porsche 962CR Schuppan Could Be Yours

From 1983 onwards, the Porsche 956 and its 962 IMSA spec version dominated motorsports for a decade. Porsche produced around 150 956/962s, selling many to private teams and providing comprehensive customer support. This success at Le Mans not only made Porsche the most successful marque but also enabled other companies to create road-going specials using Porsche components.

One such example is the street-legal Porsche 962 created by Le Mans-winning driver Vern Schuppan with Japanese backing. Collaborating with Porsche, they developed a carbon fiber version of the car’s monocoque chassis, building a limited batch of 962CR road cars. Despite the initial plan for 50 cars, only six were produced due to market conditions and the high asking price of $1.5 million.

The Schuppan featured a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter Type-935 flat-six engine, producing over 600 horsepower. It boasted impressive performance figures, with a top speed of over 230 mph and a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds. All six examples were hand-built by Schuppan in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England, making it one of the most expensive cars of its time.

