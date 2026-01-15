Cadillac F1 Unveils Barcelona Livery

General Motors President Mark Reuss has unveiled a special-edition testing livery for the Cadillac Formula 1® Team, marking another key step toward the brand’s Formula 1® debut. The reveal took place at GM’s new global headquarters in Detroit’s Hudson’s building.

The livery will be used during the team’s Shakedown Week in Barcelona from January 26–30, ahead of the official 2026 race livery reveal on February 8. Developed jointly by General Motors Global Design and the Cadillac Formula 1® Team, the design reflects the program’s global nature while serving a functional role in pre-season testing.

Distinct from the final race livery, the Barcelona Shakedown design adopts a monochrome theme intended to help mask aerodynamic details during development, a common practice in Formula 1®. The livery incorporates a modern interpretation of Cadillac’s crest and geometric patterns, blending brand identity with a technical, forward-looking aesthetic.

“Our new testing livery celebrates Detroit’s design heritage and the power of the global Cadillac Formula 1® team, while keeping our design secrets under wraps,” Reuss said.

Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac Formula 1® Team Holdings, added that the approach reflects the team’s commitment to innovation as it builds toward its 2026 debut.

A show car wearing the testing livery will be displayed at the Detroit Auto Show through January 25. Cadillac will unveil its official race livery on February 8, as anticipation builds for the team’s arrival on the Formula 1® grid and a landmark moment for American motorsport.

Above content © 2026 Cadillac Racing, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee @rexmcafee

