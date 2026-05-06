Auto Union Lucca Stefan Warter
Audi recreated the Auto Union Lucca. After just over three years of construction, the record-breaking car was completed in early 2026. Studio shot of the Avus configuration of the car. Side view.
Audi

Audi Tradition unveils record-breaking car in Italy

Auto Union Lucca joins the Silver Arrow family

Rex McAfee

The Auto Union Lucca represents one of the most ambitious engineering achievements of the 1930s and a defining symbol of Auto Union’s pursuit of speed and innovation. Recreated by Audi Tradition and set to debut in Lucca, Italy, in May 2026, the streamlined Rennlimousine pays tribute to the original record-breaking machine that stunned the motorsport world in February 1935.

Auto Union Lucca
At almost the same time as the successful record attempt in Lucca, a virtually identical version of the record-breaking car is displayed at the International Motor Show in Berlin (February 14 to 24). The promotional poster created for the trade show features – alongside a list of all world and class records achieved by Auto Union brands to date – the Lucca car as the “fastest road racing car in the world,” citing the top speed of 326.975 km/h.
Auto Union Lucca
At the end of 1934, Auto Union’s racing division brings the car in the wind tunnel at the Berlin Adlershof Aeronautical Research Institute. The findings gained there were incorporated into the design of of what will later become the record breaking car – “a first in European racing car construction,” as the “Automobilrevue” noted at the time.
Auto Union Lucca
The Lucca car during the record runs in Italy (14-15 February 1935).

Highlights

  • First dynamic appearance of the recreated Rennlimousine at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July
  • “The fastest road racing car in the world”: Hans Stuck accelerates the Auto Union Lucca to a top speed of 326.975 km/h on February 15, 1935
  • Aerodynamics, lightweight construction, high-performance engines – a testament to Auto Union’s innovation and engineering expertise
Auto Union Lucca Stefan Warter
Audi recreated the Auto Union Lucca. After just over three years of construction, the record-breaking car was completed in early 2026.
Driving shot at the first roll-out. Side view.

At a time when Germany’s leading manufacturers were locked in a fierce battle for dominance, Auto Union and Mercedes-Benz pushed the limits of technology in pursuit of speed records and Grand Prix victories. Following a series of world records set by Auto Union driver Hans Stuck in 1934, Mercedes driver Rudolf Caracciola answered with a flying-mile average of 316.592 km/h on a Hungarian highway. Auto Union immediately began work on a faster, more aerodynamic challenger.

Auto Union Lucca
Audi recreated the Auto Union Lucca. Image taken in Lucca, Italy, at the beginning of May 2026.
Auto Union Lucca Stefan Warter
Audi recreated the Auto Union Lucca. After just over three years of construction, the record-breaking car was completed in early 2026.
Detail: 16-cylinder-engine with supercharger.

Using wind tunnel testing at Berlin-Adlershof, engineers developed one of Europe’s earliest streamlined racing cars. The resulting Rennlimousine featured enclosed bodywork, teardrop-shaped wheel arches, covered wheels, and a tapered rear section designed to reduce drag. Powered by a supercharged 16-cylinder engine producing 343 PS, the car embodied both technical innovation and dramatic visual elegance.

Auto Union Lucca Stefan Warter
Audi recreated the Auto Union Lucca. After just over three years of construction, the record-breaking car was completed in early 2026.
Detail: the Auto Union logo as used on the Auto Union racing cars of the 1930s.
Auto Union Lucca
Audi recreated the Auto Union Lucca. After just over three years of construction, the record-breaking car was completed in early 2026. Studio shot. Side view.
Auto Union Lucca
Audi recreated the Auto Union Lucca. After just over three years of construction, the record-breaking car was completed in early 2026. Studio Top shot.

After weather disrupted initial plans in Hungary and northern Italy, Auto Union relocated the record attempt to a straight section of autostrada near Lucca. On February 15, 1935, Hans Stuck completed the flying-mile runs in front of thousands of spectators and official timekeepers. The car achieved an average speed of 320.267 km/h, while timing equipment recorded a top speed of 326.975 km/h, making it the fastest road racing car in the world at the time.

Auto Union Lucca Stefan Warter
Audi had the Auto Union Lucca recreated by Crosthwaite & Gardiner based on historical photos and various other documents from the archives. After spending just over three years on its construction, the British restoration specialists completed the project in early 2026.

The record-setting machine quickly became a centerpiece of Auto Union’s rivalry with Mercedes-Benz. A nearly identical version was displayed simultaneously at the 1935 Berlin Motor Show, promoted as the “fastest road racing car in the world.” Later that year, modified Rennlimousinen competed at Berlin’s Avus circuit, although both entries retired with mechanical issues.

See also
Auto Union Lucca
Audi recreated the Auto Union Lucca. Driving shot taken in Lucca, Italy, at the beginning of May 2026.
Auto Union Lucca Stefan Warter
Audi had the Auto Union Lucca recreated by Crosthwaite & Gardiner based on historical photos and various other documents from the archives. After spending just over three years on its construction, the British restoration specialists completed the project in early 2026.
Auto Union Lucca Stefan Warter
Audi recreated the Auto Union Lucca. After just over three years of construction, the record-breaking car was completed in early 2026. Studio shot. Front view.

Audi Tradition commissioned British restoration specialist Crosthwaite & Gardiner to recreate the Lucca car using historical photographs and archival material. Completed in early 2026 after more than three years of craftsmanship, the recreation features hand-built bodywork and aerodynamic refinements. Wind tunnel testing at Audi confirmed a drag coefficient of 0.43.

Auto Union Lucca Stefan Warter
Audi recreated the Auto Union Lucca. After just over three years of construction, the record-breaking car was completed in early 2026. Studio shot. Side view.
Auto Union Lucca Stefan Warter
Audi recreated the Auto Union Lucca. After just over three years of construction, the record-breaking car was completed in early 2026. Studio shot. Side view.

According to Audi Tradition, the Auto Union Lucca represents the origins of “Vorsprung durch Technik” — combining engineering innovation, maximum performance, and elegant design. Following its unveiling in Italy, the Rennlimousine will make its public dynamic debut at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Engine 16-cylinder engine
with compressor
Displacement 6,005 cc
(as in the Auto Union Type C from 1936)
Power output 520 PS (382 kW)
at 4,500 rpm
Maximum speed Not specified
Fuel 50% methanol
40% premium unleaded
10% toluene
Dimensions (L/H/W) 4,570 / 1,200 / 1,700 mm
Wheelbase 2,800 mm
Curb weight 960 kg
Exterior color Cellulose silver
Total production run One-off
Tags
Rex McAfee
Published photographer and writer for several Porsche and Ferrari magazines. I currently reside in Southern California and I am very grateful for all of the opportunities the local car culture presents me with. Currently the editor of the 356 Club of Southern California. Sharing the car's history through the club's magazine is a true privilege.
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