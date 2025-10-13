SCD Attends Sell-Out “Willow Springs Reimagined”

Call it a modern-day version of Woodstock for car-crazed enthusiasts, Sports Car Digest just witnessed a crowd of more than 5,000 at Willow Springs International Raceway, marking a new era for America’s oldest permanent road course that opened in 1953. The track’s first major event under new ownership delivered a full day of automotive spectacle, featuring on-track exhibitions, manufacturer displays, and hundreds rare and collectible cars.

“The incredible turnout today proves the enthusiast culture is alive and well, and we’re excited about the future here at Willow Springs,” said Sam Byrne, co-founder of CrossHarbor Capital Partners and representative of the track’s new ownership group. “Our goal is to reinvigorate the facility while honoring its storied past. It’s all about celebrating car culture and performance.”