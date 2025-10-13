Car Shows & Festivals

SCD Attends Sell-Out “Willow Springs Reimagined”

5000+ Fans rock the high desert in Southern California

Rex McAfee

Call it a modern-day version of Woodstock for car-crazed enthusiasts, Sports Car Digest just witnessed a crowd of more than 5,000 at Willow Springs International Raceway, marking a new era for America’s oldest permanent road course that opened in 1953. The track’s first major event under new ownership delivered a full day of automotive spectacle, featuring on-track exhibitions, manufacturer displays, and hundreds rare and collectible cars.

Several vintage sports car racing exhibition sessions were organized by BSedan.Racing.

“The incredible turnout today proves the enthusiast culture is alive and well, and we’re excited about the future here at Willow Springs,” said Sam Byrne, co-founder of CrossHarbor Capital Partners and representative of the track’s new ownership group. “Our goal is to reinvigorate the facility while honoring its storied past. It’s all about celebrating car culture and performance.”

No Subscription? You’re missing out

Get immediate ad-free access to all our premium content.

Get Started

Tags
Rex McAfee
Published photographer and writer for several Porsche and Ferrari magazines. I currently reside in Southern California and I am very grateful for all of the opportunities the local car culture presents me with. Currently the editor of the 356 Club of Southern California. Sharing the car's history through the club's magazine is a true privilege.
Related