Bugatti W16 Mistral “Rare Pearl”

The Bugatti W16 Mistral “La Perle Rare” marks a striking example of the brand’s Sur Mesure personalization program, transforming the open-top hypercar into a one-off expression of craftsmanship and individuality. Commissioned by a private client first introduced to Bugatti’s personalization team at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the project evolved into a highly bespoke interpretation of the final W16-powered roadster.

Inspired by Bugatti’s hand-painted Vagues de Lumière motif, the car centers on a flowing, sculptural aesthetic and a distinctive two-tone design symbolizing the contrast between sky and ground. After extensive experimentation, Bugatti’s color specialists created two entirely new finishes: a warm, gold-infused hue across the upper body and a refined warm white covering the lower section. The separation between the two tones is defined by hand-painted white and gold lines, a painstaking process that required hundreds of hours of masking, painting, and finishing at the Bugatti Design Studio in Berlin.

Diamond-cut alloy wheels feature a custom paint blend mirroring the gold and white exterior theme. Inside, the design continues with white-painted carbon fiber elements, warm gold accents, and sculpted door panels highlighted by flowing linework. Subtle ambient lighting and polished aluminum trim pieces further reinforce the luminous, pearl-inspired aesthetic.

The car’s identity is sealed with the handwritten “La Perle Rare” signature applied throughout the vehicle—from stitched detailing in the cabin to engravings on the engine cover and a painted mark beneath the rear wing. As a final tribute to Bugatti heritage, Rembrandt Bugatti’s iconic Dancing Elephant appears both inside the cockpit and on the exterior bodywork, linking the hypercar’s modern individuality with the marque’s historic design legacy.

Gallery

