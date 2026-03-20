Bugatti Restores Significant Veyron Paying Homage To 431.072 km/h Record

When the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport set a production-car top-speed record of 431.072 km/h in 2010, it reinforced the engineering ambition that defines Bugatti. To commemorate the milestone, the marque unveiled the limited Veyron Super Sport World Record Edition, finished in exposed carbon fiber and Bugatti’s signature orange—a visual tribute to the record-setting car itself. Today, that achievement continues to echo through the brand’s official heritage and restoration program, La Maison Pur Sang, which has completed the meticulous restoration of a rare factory pre-series example that helped pave the way for the record-breaking model.

La Maison Pur Sang

La Maison Pur Sang represents Bugatti’s most comprehensive effort to preserve and maintain the company’s historic cars. Bringing together the marque’s engineers, technicians, and craftspeople, the program offers certification, restoration, and preservation services designed to return Bugatti models to the condition in which they originally left the Atelier. Even cars with significant mileage can be returned to factory specification, ensuring they remain roadworthy while preserving the engineering precision and craftsmanship that define the Bugatti legacy.

Pre-Series Development Vehicle

The Veyron Super Sport World Record Edition restored through the program holds a particularly notable place in that history. As a pre-series development vehicle, it traveled internationally during the model’s global introduction, appearing in media presentations, customer demonstrations, and photo shoots. In doing so, it gave enthusiasts around the world a firsthand look at the engineering achievement behind one of the fastest production cars ever built.

Beyond its public appearances, the car also served an important role in the development of the production Veyron Super Sport. Used as a working test vehicle, it helped engineers refine key systems and technologies that would ultimately shape the final production model and support Bugatti’s successful attempt to break the standing speed record. As a result, the car carries a direct link to one of the most significant moments in the brand’s modern era.

Back for restoration

After covering more than 70,800 kilometers since the summer of 2010, the vehicle returned to Bugatti’s headquarters in Molsheim for a comprehensive refurbishment under the La Maison Pur Sang program. Over the course of six months, specialists worked to return the car to its original specification, applying the same level of care and precision used in building a new Bugatti.

Inside the cabin, leather surfaces were carefully restored and rejuvenated, while the seats were returned to their original form and comfort. The steering wheel—arguably the most direct connection between driver and machine—was fully serviced and refinished to preserve the Veyron Super Sport’s authentic driving experience. Every detail, from stitching to trim, was inspected and refined during the process.

Hypercar details

The exterior received an equally thorough treatment. The exposed carbon-fiber bodywork was completely refinished, while the defining orange accents of the World Record Edition were repainted and restored. The result is the striking contrast that has become synonymous with Bugatti’s record-setting hypercar.

Upgrades

During the restoration, several pre-series components were also updated to match final production specifications. Selected electronics and radiator systems were upgraded to align with the production-series Veyron Super Sport, improving reliability while maintaining the car’s original character. Crucially, the key mechanical elements—including the formidable Bugatti W16 engine and the complex gearbox—remain original, preserving the vehicle’s authenticity and historical significance.

With the restoration complete, the Veyron Super Sport World Record Edition returns to private ownership, beginning a new chapter within a Bugatti collector’s garage. The owner will also receive an official Bugatti certification book detailing the car’s history, its restoration in Molsheim, and its role in the brand’s story.

By restoring this unique pre-series Veyron Super Sport, Bugatti has preserved a tangible piece of its modern engineering legacy—ensuring that the story behind one of the fastest production cars ever created continues to live on, not just in records, but on the road.

Above contents © 2026 Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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