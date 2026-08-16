Bugatti Destrier’s Monterey Car Week Debut

Amid the spectacle of Monterey Car Week, where many of the world’s most significant automobiles gather in a celebration of heritage, craftsmanship and design, Bugatti presented the Destrier, the third one-of-one creation from the marque’s Programme Solitaire.

Following its digital reveal earlier in August, the Destrier made its physical debut in California, appearing in public for the first time and joining the exclusive collection of bespoke vehicles created through Programme Solitaire.

Commissioned by a single customer and conceived as a sculpture of speed, the Destrier takes the technical foundation of Bugatti’s most extreme track-focused model, the Bolide, and transforms it into a car defined by elegance, balanced proportions and timeless design.

The week began with a private presentation at the Maison BUGATTI in Pebble Beach, where the Destrier was unveiled to its owner, his family and members of the Bugatti team responsible for the project. Among those attending were Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac; Hendrik Malinowski, Managing Director of Bugatti; Frank Heyl, Director of Design; Sascha Doering, COO of Bugatti of the Americas; and representatives from Bugatti Greenwich. The gathering marked the culmination of the collaboration between the customer and Bugatti that brought the one-off creation to life.

The Destrier then joined an intimate Bugatti Petit Tour across the Monterey Peninsula and along the California coastline, giving its owner and fellow members of the Bugatti community an opportunity to experience the car on the road. The route traveled from Spanish Bay toward Big Sur, taking in dramatic Pacific scenery and some of the region’s most celebrated driving roads before returning to the Maison BUGATTI in Pebble Beach.

The centerpiece of the week was the Destrier’s public physical premiere at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. Introduced by Rimac and Heyl before later appearing on the Concours’ Concept Lawn, the car was presented to international media, collectors and guests. The debut offered a closer look at the philosophy behind the Destrier and Bugatti’s effort to transform the engineering package of its most extreme track car into an elegant road-going expression shaped by aerodynamic performance.

With the Destrier, Bugatti is introducing a new design language built around dramatic proportions and enduring elegance. The philosophy combines grace, dignity and style in a design intended to remain distinctive for generations while occupying a unique place in the marque’s history.

Through Programme Solitaire, Bugatti is also continuing the coachbuilding tradition that has played a role in its identity for more than a century. Reserved for the creation of highly exclusive one-of-one automobiles, Programme Solitaire sits beyond Bugatti Sur Mesure and allows customers to pursue individual commissions with a greater degree of design and creative freedom. Following Brouillard and F.K.P. Hommage, the Destrier represents the next chapter in that approach.

“This moment in Bugatti’s story represents a deeply meaningful moment for our treasured marque, for Programme Solitaire and, above all, for the customer whose vision inspired this extraordinary creation. Destrier shows the breadth of what Programme Solitaire can achieve, standing proudly as the creation of an entirely singular Bugatti with its own spirit, and its own place in the brand’s history. To see it showcased privately at the Maison BUGATTI, finally unveiled publicly at The Quail and presented on the Concept Lawn at the Concours, was to see the full emotion of coachbuilding brought to life. This is the essence of Programme Solitaire – the meeting of heritage, craftsmanship, engineering and personal vision in a form that could only be realized by Bugatti.” Hendrik Malinowski, Managing Director of Bugatti

Above contents © 2026 Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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