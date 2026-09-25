Bonhams to Auction Rare 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400S

This 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400S offered at Bonhams Cars The Zoute Sale represents one of the defining cars of Lamborghini’s early history and one of only approximately 140 late-production P400S examples equipped with ventilated brake discs. Scheduled for auction on October 11 with an estimate of $1.8 million to $2.3 million, the car combines significant specification, documented Swiss provenance and matching-number credentials.

When the Miura debuted at the 1966 Geneva Salon, its combination of mid-engine architecture, dramatic styling and V12 performance fundamentally changed the definition of a road-going sports car. Developed under Gianpaolo Dallara and clothed by Bertone in Marcello Gandini’s landmark design, the Miura placed Lamborghini’s 4.0-liter, four-cam V12 transversely behind the cockpit. With 350 bhp in its original P400 specification and a claimed 290 km/h top speed, it established Lamborghini as a serious rival to Ferrari and Maserati.

The more powerful P400S, introduced in 1968, brought approximately 370 bhp along with wider tires, improved interior appointments, electric windows, revised exhaust routing and a quieter transmission. Later Series II cars incorporated ventilated brake discs, addressing one of the Miura’s principal performance limitations and making these examples particularly desirable.

Chassis 4578 was completed in 1970 and delivered to Swiss Lamborghini agent Foitek on May 30. Factory documentation lists it as production number 533, while Bertone records identify it as body number 633, reflecting a known 100-number discrepancy in Bertone’s numbering system. Importantly, records from Bertone, Lamborghini sales director Ubaldo Sgarzi and legendary test driver Enzo Moruzzi consistently identify the car as originally finished in Arancio Miura with a Nero leather interior and fitted with engine number 30354.

A copy of a 1970 invoice associated with Swiss racing driver and dealer Emmanuel “Toulo” de Graffenried also survives, although its description conflicts with the factory records regarding the original color. The broader documentation supports the car’s matching-numbers status and original Miura Orange specification.

The Miura spent much of its documented early life in Switzerland, including ownership by a Zurich resident between 1985 and 1995. Martini Garage subsequently offered it to its current owner in late 2014 or early 2015. It has since been repainted yellow while retaining its original leather interior, which reportedly displays attractive age-related patina.

Having spent years in static storage, the Miura requires mechanical recommissioning before regular road use, although it was running prior to the auction. Supporting documentation includes the Swiss tax-paid form, historical records and a 2014 inspection invoice documenting an examination by Valentino Balboni.

With its late-production P400S specification, ventilated brakes, documented Swiss history and matching numbers, chassis 4578 represents a significant chapter in the evolution of Lamborghini’s pioneering supercar.

Source: Bonhams