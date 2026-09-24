1016 Industries’ Lambo “Wide Body”

1016 Industries, known for its carbon components and full-body kits for high-performance and luxury vehicles, has introduced its all-new Widebody Program for the Lamborghini Temerario. The 2026 program takes a modular, fully reversible approach to transforming Lamborghini’s latest mid-engine supercar.

Designed around the Temerario’s factory architecture, the kit installs without permanent modifications and allows the car to be returned to its original configuration. The program continues 1016 Industries’ approach to Lamborghini design, giving the Temerario a more aggressive, distinctive appearance without permanently altering the underlying vehicle.

“The Temerario continues on our tradition of pushing technology into our process,” commented Peter Northrop, Founder of 1016 Industries. “The Temerario represents the next advancement in hybrid composite/plastic clip technology utilizing 3D printed molds and advanced process engineering to make a seamless, OEM-like installation, while maintaining low volume, customized package configuration.”

At the center of the program is a modular widebody system engineered for all Temerario variants, including cars equipped with Lamborghini’s factory carbon fiber Alleggerita package. The system allows owners to retain the factory package while substantially expanding the car’s visual presence.

Rather than requiring permanent alterations to the body or chassis, 1016 Industries designed the conversion to be reversible. Full-replacement panels integrate with the Temerario’s factory architecture, proportions and design, preserving the character of the original car rather than treating it as a blank canvas.

The program also reflects 1016 Industries’ evolving approach to widebody development. As modern performance cars increasingly incorporate advanced composites, complex aerodynamic surfaces and tightly integrated bodywork, permanent modifications have become less practical.

“The Temerario presents unique challenges with sensor and electronics advancements that necessitate a deep understanding of the entire vehicle systems network in order to deliver an integrated functional result,” said Northrop.

Above contents © 2026 1016 Industries, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

#1016Industries #Lamborghini #LamborghiniTemerario #Temerario #Widebody #CarbonFiber #Supercar #ExoticCars #AutomotiveDesign #CarNews