First-Ever 1935 Auburn 851 Supercharged Speedster Heads to Auction

This 1935 Auburn 851 Supercharged Speedster represents a remarkable intersection of American automotive design, engineering, and prewar competition. Scheduled to cross the auction block at RM Sotheby’s Hershey Auction on October 8, this particular example is distinguished as the first 851 Supercharged Speedster produced, retaining numerous early-production characteristics that make it exceptionally significant. Its estimated value is $850,000–$950,000.

Designed by legendary stylist Gordon Buehrig, the 851 Speedster remains one of the defining expressions of American Art Deco automotive design. Its sweeping boattail body, sharply tapered rear, pontoon fenders, vee-shaped windshield, prominent grille, and exposed chrome exhaust pipes give it an unmistakable presence.

Beneath the dramatic bodywork, a supercharged 280-cubic-inch Lycoming straight-eight produces approximately 150 horsepower, with power delivered through a Columbia dual-ratio rear axle. The system allows the driver to select high or low gearing from a steering-wheel-mounted control.

This car, serial number 851 32050 E, carries body number U47-200, supercharger number 1001, frame number 1050, and engine number GH 3341. Early 851 Speedsters were constructed using unused 1932–1933 speedster bodies, and the earliest examples incorporated distinctive details. This car reportedly retains several of them, including the more enclosed front fenders fitted to the first 16 cars and hood-mounted exhaust outlets found on only the first four.

Its documented history extends to the early 1950s, when Martin S. Papazian rescued the Auburn in Massachusetts after an accident. It subsequently remained with Paul Walker for approximately three decades, including a period of display at the Sturbridge Auto Museum. In 1986, renowned Auburn restorer and historian John Ehresman acquired the car and had it certified by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club, with its unusual features recorded as evidence of its status as the first 1935 851 Speedster.

Later ownership brought a comprehensive restoration by RM Auto Restoration, completed in 1994 in its present ivory finish with a correct leather interior. The work was subsequently recognized with the Roy Faulkner Award for Best Auburn at an ACD Club National Reunion and a Primary First Prize from the Classic Car Club of America.

After decades of careful preservation, the Auburn returned to RM Auto Restoration in 2025–2026 for more than $15,000 in mechanical and cosmetic work, addressing its steering, brakes, fuel system, suspension, and detailed component finishes. Certified ACD Club Category 1 (A-101), this historically important Speedster combines exceptional originality, provenance, and restoration quality in one of Auburn’s most celebrated forms.

Source: RM Sotheby’s