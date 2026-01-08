Bugatti Celebrates 2025 & Looks Forward

2025 was an extraordinary year for Bugatti, not only for its record-breaking production – the highest number of cars built in the brand’s history – but also for the remarkable breadth of achievements and forward-looking initiatives that have defined the previous 12 months. It is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the talented teams in Molsheim and trusted partners around the world that Bugatti continues to thrive, both this past year and in laying the foundations for 2026 and beyond.

In 2025, celebrations marking 20 years of the Veyron punctuated the year. But at the same time, the marque has been building its future: establishing a new world-class Atelier, advancing development of the Tourbillon, and opening new chapters in bespoke personalization and lifestyle offerings that extend the incomparable Bugatti Art de Vivre beyond the automotive realm.

Veyron’s 20th

Twenty years ago, Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Karl Piëch’s audacious vision disrupted the automotive landscape forever. His creation, the Bugatti Veyron, redefined the very notion of what was possible, forming an entirely new automotive segment: the hypercar.

The Bugatti Festival in Molsheim, organized by Les Enthousiastes Bugatti Alsace, brought together historic and contemporary Bugatti models in a parade through the streets of the marque’s birthplace – a demonstration of enduring legacy flowing from generation to generation. Across the Atlantic, the Veyron story continued at the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, where a mesmerizing gathering of 47 Veyron examples assembled – the largest collection ever brought together; a true testament to the passion still sparked by the Veyron all over the world.

W16 Excellence

As the brand celebrated two decades of the Veyron, 2025 also highlighted significant milestones for the final models to carry the legendary W16 engine first introduced in that groundbreaking car. Bugatti’s first roadster since the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, the W16 Mistral, is leading this closing chapter, embodying the ultimate swansong of the engine. With first deliveries commencing in 2025, and thanks to highly individualized projects, the W16 Mistral captures more than a century of Bugatti roadster heritage, continuing the rich lineage of the marque’s open-top icons.

Alongside the Mistral, the final Bolide also reached its new owner in 2025. Drawing inspiration from the client’s cherished Type 35, it is finished in bespoke ‘Black Blue’ and ‘Special Blue Lyonnais’ shades that honor the vibrant colors woven into Bugatti’s competition history. The completion of the very last Bolide reflects a year of intensive pre-delivery track testing by the specialized Bugatti Quality team aiming at delivering a car with extraordinary power, exceptional dynamic capability, and an unmatched thrill.

Pairing an ultra-lightweight design with the raw power of Bugatti’s iconic W16 engine, the Bolide is engineered for the world’s most demanding racing circuits. To support this unique ownership journey, Bugatti has established a global network of Certified Bolide Centers, where specially trained technicians oversee every aspect of the experience, from meticulous pre-delivery inspection and personalized handover to private storage, servicing and expert vehicle preparation, ensuring each customer can explore the Bolide’s capabilities with absolute confidence.

Programme Solitaire

In August 2025, Bugatti unveiled the Programme Solitaire – an exclusive initiative dedicated to creating truly bespoke, one-of-a-kind vehicles, limited to two unique masterpieces per year. Its inaugural creation, Brouillard, is a breathtaking coupé with a completely unique exterior and interior design that pays the ultimate homage to Ettore Bugatti’s beloved horse. Unveiled at Monterey Car Week, Brouillard marks the beginning of an exclusive journey. The program’s second creation will be revealed this month.

Tourbillon

And as the Molsheim Atelier has started the production of the final W16-powered Bugatti models, 2025 signaled the start of Tourbillon customer configurations, with owners exploring an entirely new spectrum of expressions: 23 new exterior colors, 20 new leather configurations, and the striking ‘Équipe Pur Sang’ package paying tribute to Bugatti’s motorsport heritage.

While intensive development continues, the marque’s spiritual home is being transformed: in Molsheim, the construction of the new world-class Atelier has progressed to accommodate the assembly of the new Tourbillon and its advanced hybrid powertrain. With double the production capacity and upgraded equipment, it represents the most efficient manufacturing workflow in the marque’s 116-year history.

Building community

At the heart of Bugatti lies a spirit of community, built with its customers, cherished partners and passionate enthusiasts around the world. More than just extraordinary cars, Bugatti is about forging lasting relationships, creating unforgettable moments and sharing once-in-a-lifetime experiences that celebrate the emotion and joy of driving a Bugatti.

While welcoming new partners into the Bugatti family, the brand also celebrated all its established partners, who have gone above and beyond, with special recognition for Bugatti UAE, which earned the Global Service Partner of the Year award this year.

As Bugatti dealers remain the vital voice of the brand to customers, helping cultivate emotional connections that go beyond ownership, regional meetings in Baku, Las Vegas and Berlin brought partners together for creative thinking, ensuring that the brand moves forward with shared ambition.

Creating unforgettable experiences for customers is a cornerstone of Bugatti’s philosophy. From the Grand Tour through Portugal to the Bugatti Festival in Molsheim, Monterrey Car Week in California and the traditional Christmas Dinner at Château Saint-Jean, the marque enables its community to drive and enjoy their extraordinary cars as they were meant to be, fostering lasting friendships and memories.

Art de vivre

Bugatti continues to extend its world-renowned DNA beyond the automotive realm, translating a heritage of precision, craftsmanship, and emotion into a wider cultural landscape. 2025 closes with exciting growth, with every project reflecting Bugatti’s commitment to individuality and attention to detail; from showcasing the brand’s luxury lifestyle positioning at the Bugatti Home Atelier in Milan – offering a configuration experience that mirrors the personalization of a hyper sports car – through to highly bespoke creations such as the one-of-one limited edition Bugatti Baby II by Hedley Studios in collaboration with Jascha Straub.

Through collaborations in high watchmaking with Jacob & Co., refined luxury accessories such as Bugatti Eyewear, and high-end immersive moments, channeling the Bugatti Art de Vivre further infuses the spirit of Bugatti into lifestyle experiences, allowing enthusiasts to engage with the brand in new and unforgettable ways. This universe will continue expanding and focus on holistic experiences, with new Bugatti Branded Residences and opening the Bugatti Lifestyle to a broader global audience, while remaining faithful to its origins – reflecting the purest essence of Bugatti Lifestyle.

Looking ahead

As 2025 draws to a close, Bugatti stands at a pivotal moment – a time to reflect on its storied past and look ahead to an ambitious future. The coming year will mark the 100th anniversary of the Bugatti Royale, one of the most luxurious automobiles ever created, and the 10th anniversary of the Chiron, a milestone in the history of hyper sports cars, while production of the Tourbillon will commence. Customer gatherings will reach new heights with further track days for Bolide owners; with the first ‘Feeling The Track’ drive events having taken place in 2025 at Circuit Paul Ricard in South of France, supported by the Bugatti experts drivers will again experience the unrelenting power and precision of their track-only hyper sports cars on some of the world’s most iconic circuits. Away from the racetrack, Grand Tour journeys across breathtaking landscapes will continue to forge unparalleled bonds within the Bugatti community.

As the brand moves from an extraordinary 2025 into a milestone 2026, one truth remains constant: honoring the past continues to inspire the journey ahead. The legacy of Ettore Bugatti and the unwavering commitment of every individual contributing to the marque’s success propel Bugatti forward, blending innovation and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Above content © 2026 Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee @rexmcafee