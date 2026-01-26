Breaking: 2025 Best of the Best Winner Announced

The Peninsula has named a 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B as the winner of its prestigious Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award, selected from top concours champions worldwide. The car earned eligibility after winning Best of Show at The Amelia 2025 and received the honor at a gala ceremony at The Peninsula Paris on 26 January 2026.

Owned by The Keller Collection, the Alfa Romeo is widely regarded as one of the most exclusive and fastest Italian cars of the late 1930s. Uniquely commissioned by famed Italian driver Giuseppe “Nino” Farina, the car is the only 8C 2900B fitted with Stabilimenti Farina coachwork, with design input from Farina’s uncle, legendary designer Battista “Pinin” Farina. Fully restored in 1995, it has since appeared at major concours events, won the Monte-Carlo Rally Parade of Elegance, and competed internationally.

Following the ceremony, the car will be displayed at Rétromobile in Paris from 28 January to 1 February 2026. Launched in 2015, The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award honors the preservation of the world’s finest automobiles and is presented by The Peninsula Hotels.

Nominee Gallery

The nominees for The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award 2025 were:

Above contents © 2026 HSH Management Services Limited. (The Peninsula Hotels) , reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee