Breaking: 2025 Best of the Best Winner Announced

The Peninsula has named a 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B as the winner of its prestigious Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award, selected from top concours champions worldwide. The car earned eligibility after winning Best of Show at The Amelia 2025 and received the honor at a gala ceremony at The Peninsula Paris on 26 January 2026.
Owned by The Keller Collection, the Alfa Romeo is widely regarded as one of the most exclusive and fastest Italian cars of the late 1930s. Uniquely commissioned by famed Italian driver Giuseppe “Nino” Farina, the car is the only 8C 2900B fitted with Stabilimenti Farina coachwork, with design input from Farina’s uncle, legendary designer Battista “Pinin” Farina. Fully restored in 1995, it has since appeared at major concours events, won the Monte-Carlo Rally Parade of Elegance, and competed internationally.
Following the ceremony, the car will be displayed at Rétromobile in Paris from 28 January to 1 February 2026. Launched in 2015, The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award honors the preservation of the world’s finest automobiles and is presented by The Peninsula Hotels.
Nominee Gallery
The nominees for The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award 2025 were:
- 1926 Rolls-Royce Phantom I “Phantom of Love”, coachwork by Charles Clark & Son Ltd. Best of Show, 2025 Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace
- 1934 Alfa Romeo Tipo B, coachwork by the Factory. Best of Show, 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este
- 1936 Mercedes-Benz 500K Spezial Roadster, coachwork by Sindelfingen. Best of Show, 2025 Salon Privé
- 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B, coachwork by Stabilimenti Farina. Best of Show, 2025 Amelia Concours d’Élégance. (Returning March 5–8 in 2026)
- 1951 Bentley Mark VI Cresta II, coachwork by Facel Metallon. Best of Show, 2025 Goodwood Cartier Style et Luxe Concours d’Élégance
- 1954 Ferrari 375 MM, coachwork by Ghia. Best of Show, 2025 Cavallino Classic
- 1996 Ferrari F50 GT, coachwork by Pininfarina. Best of Show, 2025 The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering
Above contents © 2026 HSH Management Services Limited. (The Peninsula Hotels) , reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee