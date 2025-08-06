Alfa Revival Cup 2025 Round 4 Imola

Little Nürburgring

Enzo Ferrari used to call the Imola circuit “Little Nürburgring”, a true temple of racing characterized by elevation changes and iconic corners, which hosted the fourth round of Alfa Revival Cup 2025, the Championship dedicated to Touring and GT racing cars produced from 1947 to 1981. The race, closing an intense weekend, took place on a dry track and delivered many emotions, starting with the dominance of Bertinelli and his 2024 championship number 1, displayed on the bodywork of his red and green GTAm.

Among the day’s attractions was the return to racing of Arturo Merzario paired with German Fabian Körber, at the wheel of the Giulia Sprint GTA #26 of Team Alfa Delta OKP. The F TC 1600 class car couldn’t challenge for outright victory. However, both Arturo, still carrying the enthusiasm of a boy today, and Fabian put on a show whilst demonstrating great competitiveness.

Qualifying

From qualifying onwards, the 26 entered cars battled across all classes for the best starting positions. Pole position went to Davide Bertinelli #1 of Team Gatti, who clocked 2:07.415, ahead of Alexander Furiani #33 of Furiani Racing in the Giulia Sprint GTA and the crew of Peter Bachofen and Dario Inhelder #85 of Team Alfa Delta OKP.

Race

Sunday’s race began under clear skies with Davide Bertinelli #1 immediately pulling away in formation with Alexander Furiani #33, followed by Fabrizio Sabatini and Edoardo Caponi #81 of Jolly Car Squadra Corse, forced to retire with technical problems but very competitive in the early stages, managing to overtake Bernhard Laber and Lukas Stojetz #69 of Team Alfa Delta OKP.

A strong start also for Fabian Körber and Arturo Merzario #26 who gained positions while behind them a fierce battle raged between Christian Oldendorff #168 of Team Fernandes Racing and Alberto Franceschetti #27 of Team Formula GT.

An excellent race also for Mario Salomone and Giacomo Barri #23 of Team Alfa Delta OKP who, forced to start from eighteenth position due to a qualifying puncture, fought back to sixth place under the chequered flag whilst also setting the fastest lap in 2:08.615. Their comeback was halted by the race being shortened at sunset, which over the full hour distance could have carried them to podium positions.

Podium

Davide Bertinelli’s #1 victory allows the championship leader to extend his lead in the standings, finishing ahead of Alexander Furiani #33 in second position and Peter Bachofen and Dario Inhelder #85 on the third step of the podium.

Other

Fourth place went to Christian Oldendorff #168, followed by Bernhard Laber and Lukas Stojetz #69 to complete the top five.

Seventh place for the pairing of Walter Ben and Roberto Restelli #77 who drove a superb race that could have taken them to the leading positions, hampered only by a 25-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane. Eighth at the finish were Christian Ondrak and Massimo Bortolami #36, ahead of Fabrizio Sabatini and Dario Domenichini #86 who finished ninth overall.

Tenth place went to Alberto Franceschetti #27 followed by Hans Luginbühl #93 of Team Formula GT. A solid result from the pairing of Fabian Körber and Arturo Merzario #26 who brought the Giulia Sprint GTA1600 home in thirteenth place, preceded only by Frenchman François Rivaz #22 of Rivaz, Côtes du Rhône Racing Team. “As always in my racing career,” added Arturo, “the priority was fun.”

Also worth noting was the strong performance of Emanuele and Giampaolo Benedini #88 of Carrera Team, finishing fifteenth under the chequered flag, who could have achieved a better result without the 25-second penalty imposed for speeding in the pit lane.

Jürgen Ludwig triumphed in the 1600 Group 5 engine class with the Giulia Sprint GTA, whilst brothers Giulio and Mattia Sordi at the wheel of the Giulia GTA 1300 Junior won the 1300cc displacement class.

The battle between the GT Veloce 2000s of Edoardo Acciai #61 and Andre Kardol #151 was also spectacular.

Winners:

Class F TC 1600: François Rivaz, Côtes du Rhône Racing Team, Giulia Sprint GTA

Class G1 GR.5 1600: Jürgen Ludwig, Formula GT, Giulia Sprint GTA

Class G2 TC 1300: Giulio and Mattia Sordi, Alfa Delta OKP, Giulia GTA 1300 Junior

Class G2 GTS 1600: Alexander Furiani, Furiani Racing, Giulia Sprint GTA

Class H1 TC 1600: Marco Milla and Ioannis Plagos, Circolo della Biella, Giulia Super

Class H1 T 2000: Edoardo Acciai, Scuderia Clemente Biondetti, GT Veloce 2000

Class H2 TC 2000: Andre Kardol, Alfa Race Team, GT Veloce 2000

Class I GR.5 1600: Christian Ondrak and Massimo Bortolami, Alfa Delta OKP, Giulia Sprint GTA

The remaining rounds head to Mugello from 5 to 7 September before the grand finale at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit from 25 to 27 September, where the 2025 Alfa Revival Cup champion will be crowned.

Above Content © 2025 CANOSSA EVENTS, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee