Book Review: The Bamford Ferrari Specials

Ask any youngster what their favorite sports or racing car is, and the answer will most likely be ‘FERRARI’! It is little wonder then that when a youthful Anthony Bamford witnessed the fabulous Ferrari 250 GTOs testing at Le Mans in the early 1960s, he was also impressed. Fast forward some years, and that impression that was etched in his memory from that Ferrari test day at Le Mans became a reality. Anthony Bamford soon began acquiring a number of Ferraris, which would become one of the finest collections in the UK.

But as the value of these fine machines continued to rise, it became unthinkable to just hop into the driver’s seat and head off into the sunset for a jolly. The Bamford Ferrari collection has grown over the years to include some of the most famous and mouthwatering examples, making it even more difficult to enjoy unless on a closed circuit.

There were many other important and successful sports and racing cars produced during the 1950s and 1960s, and some of these inspired the work that Anthony Bamford needed done to achieve his dream. These included cars such as the Drogo specials, the AC/Shelby Cobra, the Lightweight Jaguar E-type, and a selection of Ferraris, including the 375 MM and the 275 GTB. In different ways, these cars influenced the creation of three very special Ferrari models built specifically to Anthony, Lord Bamford’s design parameters.

The secrets behind these three unique Ferrari specials built for JCB chairman and car collector Lord Bamford are outlined in this outstanding book. But in order to build three ‘new’ Ferraris, three older Ferraris had to be sacrificed, which may not please some Ferrari enthusiasts. In short, two 400i cars made the ultimate sacrifice, while a 250 GT Coupé was also included in the slaughter.

But out of these three lower-order Ferraris came three very special cars, which are literally one-offs. Whether Enzo Ferrari would have approved or not is open to debate, but the owner of any car, whether a special classic or not, is entitled to do what he or she wants with that car. At the end of the day, the owner is left with a special car they love, but you can be sure there will always be supporters on both sides of the argument.

The first project involved a 400i donor car, which was turned into a shorter, slightly stubby version of the 250 GTO. A Toyota Celica and a Porsche 911 were also involved, the former contributing a front windscreen and the latter a rear windscreen. Professionally designed and expertly crafted by some of the best in the business, the ‘Blue Coupé looked mean and purposeful. Usable as an everyday runner, it is certainly a practical and special car.

The second project was to create the ‘Black Spider’, which did not exist before. Once again, the donor car was a 400i, but where Ferrari had not planned to make a convertible 250 GTO, the Bamford team sought to do just that. Looking very much like a convertible GTO 64, the result was stunning. In period, Luigi Chinetti had requested that Ferrari build a convertible 275 GTB/4—the result was the NART Spider, a beautifully proportioned Spider. Suitably inspired, the Bamford operation commenced, and the result was the ‘Black Spider’, a stunningly proportioned open Ferrari for the road.

The third project covered by this book is the Pinin Farina (two words) Coupé. Giving up its mechanicals for this car was a 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Coupé. Work commenced in September 2002; and this creation would once again borrow from other similar cars of the day. Lending inspiration was the 1959 Ferrari 410 Superamerica, the 1957 250 GT Speciale built for Princess Liliane de Réthy of Belgium, and a 1959 Facel Vega HK500. They were all stunning vehicles in their own right, and the end result was the magnificent Pinin Farina Coupé, finished in the deep blue of a 1953 Ferrari 166 MM. This third creation is without doubt the most graceful of the three covered in the book, but they all play an important role in the Bamford Collection.

What Do You Get

The book is finished in the typical high quality of all Porter’s publications, with excellent photography and visuals, and no page clutter. It is designed for easy reading and should be a pleasing addition to any motoring enthusiast’s library.

Key information

Title: The Bamford Ferrari Specials

Authors: James Taylor

Publisher: Porter Press International

Published: October 2025

Edition: First Edition

ISBN: 978-1-913089-12-2

Format: 280 x 240 mm (landscape), hardback with dust jacket

Page count: 128 pages

Images: More than 160 photographs, including colour

Price: £40.00 UK

Available from: https://porterpress.co.uk/products/bamford-ferrari-specials

Above review by: Glen Smale

Images by: Porter Press International