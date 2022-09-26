Bonhams Autumn Collection In The New Milano Sale

Bonhams will be holding their first collector car sale in Italy, the city of fashion, in five years. The new Milano Sale will be held during Milano AutoClassica in the Fiera Milano Exhibition Center (Rho) from November 18 to 20.

It is only fitting that a couple of Lamborghini supercars which embody Italian power, style, and engineering are the stars of the upcoming Bonhams Milano Sale.

The first is a 2019 Lamborghini Aventador Ad Personam which was produced under Lamborghini’s bespoke program which enabled a select number of owners to truly create and personalize their own ‘couture’ car.

One of around 350 roadsters built, the example is equipped with numerous options like the lift system, carbon wheel pack, Sensonum audio system, and carbon ceramic brakes which totals €125,000. It has a Bianco Leda Pearl finish which is a white with pearl-effect finish, and it was matched with striking green details and green carbon fiber accents. The interior is matched with its over dark green leather interior, with gold detailing. It has a mileage of only 100 kms.

This example has been displayed at a number of motor shows around the world. Earlier in the year, it was registered by its sole owner. It is estimated at €900,000 to €1,100,000.

2022 Aventador SVJ LP780-4 Ultimae

The other Lamborghini is one that is already considered a collector’s item, a 2022 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ LP780-4 Ultimae. As the name implies, to celebrate the 10-year production anniversary of the Aventador, it is the last and most powerful naturally aspirated 780 bhp V12-engined edition of the model. Only 250 units of the roadster were produced; and earlier this year 15 of those were sadly sunk in the Atlantic Ocean with the Felicity Ace cargo ship while it was en route to delivery in the USA. With only delivery mileage showing on its odometer, this example is estimated to be around €1,100,000 to €1,400,000.

More than 50 collector cars which represents other great Italian and international marques will be offered in the upcoming Bonhams Milano Sale, including an example of the 1969 ISO Rivolata Iso Grifo Targa. It is one of the rarest and most desirable Italian collector cars. Created by Carrozzeria Pavesi, it is an open version of the high-performance GT. In more than four years, less than 20 Targa variants were produced. The example has a metallic green finish and is estimated to be around €650,00 to €750,000.

ISO Targa

Other modern cars that will be on offer include BMW, Fiat, Porsche, and Lotus. Other cars will also be announced in the coming weeks.

Head of Bonhams Collector Cars Europ Paul Darvill shared, “We are very excited to be returning to Italy and working with our offices in Milan and Rome to host our first collector car sale for five years in arguably the home of the most ardent automotive enthusiasts. We are looking forward to being part of Milano AutoClassica as we share the organizers’ passion for car culture and like the show, our sale will present a fusion of past, present and future classics.”

Those who are interested to consign their collector cars and collections for the upcoming Bonhams Milano Sale, please contact Daniele Turrisi at [email protected] and Gregor Wenner at [email protected]. You can also contact [email protected].