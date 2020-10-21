Bonhams 2020 Goodwood SpeedWeek Sale Showcase Ferraris

Bonhams 2020 Goodwood SpeedWeek Sale was held on Saturday 17th October at the Goodwood Motor Circuit, West Sussex.

“The calibre of motor cars on offer was truly world-class and, like the Goodwood Speedweek weekend, celebrated the very best of historic and more modern automotive performance, design and engineering. We were pleased to get back to a live sale format and delighted to host a number of clients in the saleroom, respecting social distancing and all COVID-19 related guidelines.” Head of Bonhams Goodwood SpeedWeek Sale, Sholto Gilbertson

1967 Ferrari 330 GTS

Sale Price £1,269,400

The standout car at the sale was a rare 4-liter 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS, one of only 100 produced. The car was sold after a tense bidding battle with the final price ending at £1,269,400.

1967 Ferrari 330 GTS

The 330 GTS went through a ‘tactical and strategic’ bidding by two very determined bidders. One was bidding online while the other was bidding via phone. The sale’s auctioneer and Bonhams Motoring Group Chairman, James Knight, described the battle like a boxing match where the increments rose and fell.

Beneath the 330’s bonnet resides a 4.0-litre, 300bhp version of Ferrari’s familiar, two-cam, 60-degree V12, as used in the 330 GT 2+2. The short (2,400mm wheelbase) chassis followed Ferrari’s established practice of putting together sturdy oval-section main tubes in a steel spaceframe, while the suspension was independent by wishbones and coil springs. First introduced on a road-going Ferrari in 1964 (on the 275 GTB), the rear suspension incorporated the five-speed, all-synchromesh gearbox in the form of a transaxle. Unlike the 275 GTS, the 330 GTS (and 330 GTC) employed the superior torque-tube transmission introduced on the 275 GTB towards the end of 1965.

The interior of the 330 GTS is equipped with leather seats and electric windows as standards, while the air conditioning, radio, and Borrani wire wheels are options. Between 1966 to 1968, there were only 100 that were produced while there were 600 units of the 330 GTC Berlinetta.

This Ferrari 330 GTS has a chassis number 10113 and is the 38th of its type produced. It was originally finished in Blu Chiaro with Rosso leather interior and it had a matching top. It was equipped with instruments in kilometers, including the optional Borrani wire wheels. Chassis number 10113 was completed in July 1967 to European specification and it was then delivered to Milan, Italy to dealer M Gaston Crepaldi.

This exquisite Ferrari 330 GTS came with a current V5C Registration Certificate, as well as a history file of bills and other pertinent paperwork.

1969 Ferrari 365 GTC

Sale Price £531,300

The second prominent sale was the 4.4-liter 1969 Ferrari 365 GTC, another rare example as it is one of the only 22 right-hand drive variants. The GTC was sold for £531,300.

1969 Ferrari 365 GTC

The 330 GTC, the predecessor of the 365 GTC, is essentially a closed version of the 275 GTS, and it made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1966. Under the subdued Pininfarina coachwork is a 4.0-liter two-cam 60-degree V12, which was similarly used on the 330 GTC 2+2m, matched with a five-speed all-synchromesh transaxle. The chassis has a comparably small wheelbase of 2,400mm and the suspension is independent by wishbones and coil springs. Disc brakes were installed on all four wheels.

The 365 GTC was introduced in the latter part of 1968 as a replacement for the 330 GTC and made its debut at Geneva in March 1969. Apart from engine cooling vents that were placed on the bonnet, the 365 GTC was practically identical to the 330s.

It had an 81mm-bore 4.4-liter V12 boosting the mid-range torque and flexibility; the maximum power was raised to 320bhp at 6,600rpm; improving acceleration giving the coupe a top speed of over 150mph. There were also less noticeable improvements done on the 365 GTC like the refinement on the drive-train reducing cabin noise.

The 365 GTC is fitted with a leather-trimmed interior, heated rear screen, and electric windows as standard, while the air conditioning could be added as an option. Similar to other European cars, the 365 GTC fell victim to the rigid US safety and emissions legislation, so production stopped after less than a year after only completing 150 GTC and 20 GTS models, of which, only 22 were right-hand drive.

The example sold was one of the rare 22 right-hand drives produced. It was finished in Azzurro Metallizzato with a Nero Connolly hide interior.

Documentation that came with the 365 GTC includes restoration invoices, a V5C Registration Certificate, and a Massini Report.

1974 Dino 246 GTS Coupe

Sale Price £300,000

Another Pininfarina-styled example caught the attention of the bidders, the 1974 Dino 246 GTS Coupe which was sold for £300,000. This recently restored to 100-point concours-standard example featured Daytona-style seats with flared wheel arches.

1974 Dino 246 GTS Coupe

The introduction of the ‘junior’ Ferrari, the Dino 206 GT, was prompted by the need for a production-based engine for the new Formula 2, which was displayed at the Turin Motor Show in 1967. It was the latest in a line of Dino V6 ‘quad-cam’ engines with a history dating back to the late 1950s. Ernesto Brambilla and Derek Bell both won races in the European Championship, meanwhile, Andrea de Adamich won the 1968 Argentine Temporada series.

The 246 GT had a 2.4-liter engine with a longer wheelbase that replaced the Dino 206 in the latter part of 1969. The Scaglietti-built body was now made from steel and the aluminum cylinder block was now cast-iron. The bigger engine also had more power with 195bhp at 7,600rpm, properly compensating for the weight gain. The 246 GTS, the Targa-top version, was released in 1972. There were three Dino 246 series, ‘L,’ ‘M,’ and ‘E’ respectively and the designations refer to detailed changes in specification.

This 246 GT example sold, chassis number ‘07362’, was part of the late production and is one of the 498 right-hand drive 246 GTs that were built for the UK market. It is also one of the few units to have the Daytona seats.

From 2017 to 2020, the owner had completed a meticulous restoration done requiring around 5,000 manpower to complete. To ensure accuracy, these cars are kept in a rotisserie buck with 75% of the car being built upside down to ensure that the underside is as good as the top.

It should be noted that the wheels on this sold Ferrari are original lightweight Campagnolo sand-cast magnesium, unlike the aluminum replicas that are normally seen on most cars.

Lupi from Italy, the makers of the original Ferrari trim, supplied all the leather interior and it used only the finest quality hides. To ensure perfection in every gap, panel, and line, the car spent three months in the paint shop, and it is evident in how the doors open and close with just a touch of the seal.

Top Ten Sales from Bonhams 2020 Goodwood SpeedWeek Sale

Lot Estimate (£) Sale Price (£) Description 291 1,200,000- 1,500,000 1,269,400 1967 Ferrari 330 GTS Chassis # 10113 299 500,000 – 600,000 531,300 1969 Ferrari 365 GTC 288 300,000 – 350,000 300,000 1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS 210 250,000 – 350,000 276,000 1959 Aston Martin DB4 Series I Sports Saloon 209 200,000 – 300,000 230,000 1939 Lagonda V12 Drophead Coupé 222 220,000 – 260,000 230,000 1957 BMW 503 226 195,000 – 295,000 199,167 1956 Bentley S1 Continental Coupé 225 190,000 – 240,000 207,000 1938 Lagonda V12 ‘Le Mans’-Style Sports Tourer 298 200,000 – 250,000 207,000 1954/86 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupé Evocation 244 170,000 – 190,000 172,500 1936 Lagonda LG45 Sports Tourer

The next Bonhams Motor Cars auction will be held on October 30th bearing the name Golden Age of Motoring Sale and will feature veteran, vintage, and post-vintage motor cars at the New Bond Street saleroom.

[Source: Bonhams]

