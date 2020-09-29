Trio of Spectacular Ferrari’s Set For Auction

A new digital platform for collectors to safely and conveniently acquire world-class automobiles has been recently introduced by Stratas Auctions. With the launch of the new platform, Stratas Auctions have announced that three stunning Ferraris would be available at auction. The three Ferrari’s consist of a 1966 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series II, a 1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS, and a gorgeous 1976 Ferrari 308 GTB Vetroresina.

The Ferrari trio joins an exceptional line of collectible vehicles available for purchase ranging from legendary racing cars to unique streetcars to one-of-a-kind collector cars.

“Naturally, Ferrari is an important marque for many of our collectors, so we are very pleased to present some exceptional options for our clients to choose from. The best part is that Stratas Auctions offers complete transparency between buyers and sellers. Stratas Auctions is about introducing a simpler, incredibly user-friendly experience that rewards our clients on both sides of each transaction. The result is better for everyone all around, and Stratas Auctions is looking forward to seeing how our first Ferrari offerings are received.” Lance Butler, Stratas Auctions Founder

1974 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS

This Ferrari Dino 246 GTS is in superb condition with a Rosso Rubino metallic paint and a wondrous black leather finish. Furthermore, this Dino was built with the “Chairs and Flares” option. The stylish ‘chairs and flares’ option includes supple leather seats that have been remarkably well maintained and are dressed in the Ferrari “Daytona” style finish. It also incorporates wider wheels and tire combination from the factory and the flared wheel arches that accommodate the wider rear track.

1966 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series II

Constructed in September 1966, this 330 GT 2+2 Series II has been painstakingly returned to its original makeup. The seldom seen together color combination of the Oro Chiaro painted Pininfarina exterior, with the restored original Rosso leather, combines class and sophistication to the Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series II.

The 3,967 cc SOHC V-12 engine and the drivetrain has been completely rebuilt and are in show-ready condition. The original configuration of the chassis and braking system has also been meticulously restored. Arguably, the Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Series II is one of the most pleasurable Ferrari touring cars to have been produced and it will surely delight its new owner.

1976 Ferrari 308 GTB Vetroresina

The 1976 Ferrari 308 GTB Vetroresina is offered in preservation form and is known to be the first production Ferrari that used a fiberglass bodywork. The exterior is outfitted in the iconic Ferrari color, Giallo Fly, while the interior is displayed in original tan and black leather. This remarkable 308 GTB also includes original stickers and badging which enhances the authenticity of the stunning collectible.

The 308 GTB shares its power plant with its predecessor, the Dino 308 GT4. It is equipped with a transversely mounted, all-aluminum V-8 with a 5-speed manual transmission. This 1976 Ferrari 308 GTB Vetroresina is in showable condition and comes with the Ferrari Classic Certification binder, Owner’s Manuals, pouch, and as well as the original owner ID data form that was filled out in 1977.

More information on the sale of these three Ferrari’s can be found at Stratas Auctions.

[Source: Stratas Auctions]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...