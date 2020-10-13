Monarchs’ Cars Shine at Bonhams Zoute Sale 2020

The Bonhams Zoute Sale 2020 was held on the 11th of October in Belgium. It was a traditional live auction held in accordance with the current local COVID-19 guidelines, at the CWART in Knokke-Heist. The sale was a success with total sales exceeding €8.4 million and over 75% of lots selling. The highlight of the day was a 1959 BMW 507 which was first owned by King Constantine II of Greece that sold for €2 million to a telephone bidder.

Another royal winner was a 1955 Aston Martin DB2/4 3.0-liter sports saloon which was sold for €264,500 that was originally owned by King Baudouin of Belgium.

“We were honored to have been in the company of automotive royalty this weekend and are delighted to have had such a successful sale in these challenging times. The overall results – and indeed the number of registered bidders – show that the appetite for exceptional motor cars with interesting provenance and potential is still very strong.” Bonhams Motor Cars Europe, Head of Department, Philip Kantor.

The two royal cars that were sold at the Bonhams auction were both in-demand models from the 1950s. There were only 252 of the BMW 507 produced making it one of the most exclusive models at the time.

BMW 507- Sold for €2,070,000

In the 1990s, King Constantine’s former car, which was fitted with a Nardi steering wheel, was thoroughly and beautifully restored and has since taken part in many prestigious motoring events.

The other royal car, an Aston Martin DB2/4, also underwent a complete restoration to the original specifications of King Baudouin in the early 2000s. The ‘Royal Crimson’ finish was restored, as well as the contrasting beige Connolly leather. Originally it was the Belgian Aston Martin concessionaire Mannés that supplied the motor car, and for security reasons, it was delivered to the Belgian embassy in Paris where it was registered on diplomatic number plates.

1955 Aston Martin DB2/4 3.0-liter sports saloon- sold for €264,500

The second most valuable car in the Bonhams Zoute sale was a 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso Berlinetta which was sold for €1,782,500. In 2018, the Pininfarina-styled grand tourer had a Ferrari-certified Concours-standard restoration. The rebuild was carried out by the most qualified specialists in Modena, with an unrestrained budget: Bacchelli & Villa for the bodywork; Garuti for the mechanicals; Bertachi for the electrics; and Luppi for the interior trim.

1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso Berlinetta – sold for €1,782,500

Other highlights of the sale included:

a rare ‘triple black’ liveried and completely restored 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster with Hardtop that sold for €851,000.

1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

A 1957 AC Bristol Roadster which was at the 1960 Le Mans 24 Hours for the Rambaux-Boutin team, sold for €454,250. The model’s unique specification and sporting origin accounted for its high sale price.

1957 AC Bristol Roadster sold for €454,250

A 1956 Bentley S1 Continental Coupe that was first owned by ‘King of Hollywood’ Lew Wasserman and was one of only 33 left-hand drive Park Ward derivatives that were produced, sold for €368,000.

1956 Bentley S1 Continental Coupe sold for €368,000

A 1976 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 MFI Targa that was offered was one of twenty that was ordered by the Belgian government. The ex-Belgian Gendarmerie was the fastest police car in their day, and this example sold for €189,750.

1976 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 MFI Targa sold for €189,750

“We are grateful to have had the co-operation and support of the Zoute Grand Prix organizers with hosting this successful auction. We look forward to returning to Knokke-Heist next year and hope to see a number of the motor cars sold this weekend taking part in the 2021 Zoute Grand Prix Rally.” Philip Kantor

The next Bonhams Motor Car Sale will be the Goodwood SpeedWeek Sale which is to be held on October 17th at the Motor Circuit in West Sussex.

More information regarding the Zoute Sale may be found at Bonhams

[Source: Bonhams]

