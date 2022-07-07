Bentayga Belgian Equestrian Collection – Bentley’s First Belgian Limited Edition

Bentley’s customization department, Mulliner, recently completed a ten-car collection of bespoke Bentaygas to celebrate the art of show jumping in Belgium: the Bentayga Belgian Equestrian Collection. This is the first time that the Belgian retail partners worked with Mulliner to co-create the perfectly bring together the Equestrian world and the luxury SUV to offer the ultimate in power, luxury, and usability.

The unique Spectre exterior paint scheme of the Bentayga V8 with its 550PS brings the two worlds together. A lot of the exterior features of the Bentayga Belgian Equestrian were designed to improve the performance and sportiness of the Bentayga. It is evident in the features like the 22-inch ten-spoke wheels in black painted finish and the carbon fiber styling kit that includes the mirror caps and the sports exhaust.

The Burnt Oak color of the interior elegantly complements the exterior, as it contrasts with its Mandarin stitching. This same contrast is seen on the cushions that are also in Burnt Oak, with a contrasting ‘Stephex Masters’ embroidery. The seats were given diamond shaped details which can also be seen in the Herringbone Sand Tweed used in the door inserts. The same contrasting Mandarin stitch is also seen on the steering wheel, center console, and gear lever, adding light and sportiness in the cabin. Its highlight is the veneer on the passenger side that proudly displays its name on a metal overlay: the “Belgian Equestrian Collection”.

Mulliner individually customized and created each of the Belgian Equestrian Collection bringing the light the parallels between Bentley and the Equestrian world. Together with Mulliner, ten cars were designed while also incorporating sustainable materials. Some of these materials include the Scotland-produced tweed option that gives the customers a more unique finish for their vehicle interior. The Belgian Equestrian Collection emphasizes the use of ethical and environmental-friendly processes, committed to Bentley’s goal to continue to use only sustainably sourced materials throughout its current and next generation of cars.

Bentley Regional Director – Europe, Balazs Rooz shared, “The Belgian Equestrian Collection illustrates the creativity, craftsmanship and individual personalisation details that can be designed through Mulliner. Offering the dream car and attention to detail is what Mulliner stands for and we are glad to see it happen in Belgium this time, now the new home of a ten-car collection of bespoke Bentayga.”

Managing Director Luxury Brands at D’leteren Automotive Eric Cortois added, “We are delighted to have worked on this Belgian Equestrian Collection featuring the best of both worlds. We have been inspired by the shared passion between the automotive and the equestrian worlds. Many of our customers are involved in the latter and have a strong passion for the 5* jumping contest. Therefore, we worked in association with Stephex on all details to make this collection truly unique. This collection is an homage to the Equestrian world and the athletes competing in Belgium.”

From August 24 to 28, the limited edition Bentley Equestrian Collection will be showcased at the Brussels Stephex Masters, one of the most prestigious show jumping competitions in the world.

D’leteren Automotive in Belgium represents the Bentley brand and they have three dedicated showrooms: Bentley Antwerp, Bentley Brussels, and Bentley Knokke.

To know more about the Bentley range and to get more information about the Bentley retail partners, please go to the official Bentley website.