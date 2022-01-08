BBR Supercharger Upgrades For The Mazda MX-5 and Miata NC Models

BBR, the world’s leading Mazda MX-5 tuning specialist recently made some exciting news. The company is well known for their high-performance upgrades, and in 2021, they have been working with Rotrex Superchargers to develop upcoming upgrades for the Mazda MX-5 NA, NB, and ND models.

Corten Miller, BBR’s counterpart in the UK, approached the latter to work together so that the latter’s reliable and engineered Mazda MX-5 NC Rotrex conversion could be commercialized. BBR technicians has been working and developing their version of a Rotrex supercharger upgrade for the NC model and they eventually realized that due to the confined nature of the standard MX-5 NC engine bay and since they didn’t want to move the battery to the boot or to remove the air-conditioning, there is really only one place that is perfect for the supercharger and its drive system – the same area that Corten Miller first found.

Not wanting to seem like an imitation, the most logical option was to collaborate with Corten Miller and BBR did just that. They forged a collaboration and BBR was able to get complete rights to production, commercialization, and further development of the current Corten Miller supercharger upgrade package.

This has allowed BBR to skip the 12 to 18 months needed for hardware and software development and validation that is normally required before they can offer a conversion to the retail market.

Reliable Engineering

“The Corten Miller kit is a proven conversion over eight years, tested in all conditions and climates on both road and track, so that crucial aspect of the hard work was already done. So now BBR is pleased to announce that the MX-5 NC packages previously marketed as the Corten Miller Rotrex KIT PRO and Kit Club Sport are now available with further BBR hardware and software enhancements, henceforth referred to as the BBR Stage One and Stage Two Supercharger conversions,” BBR’s Neil McKay shared.

“The Rotrex Supercharger is a highly reliable device that requires minimal servicing. Combined with the well-engineered air-to-air intercooler package and BBR’s software enhancements, the end result is stunning performance for NC owners, combined with OEM levels of everyday drivability,” McKay added.

The BBR Stage One / Two Supercharger packages does not only provide huge performance boost, but also gives a lot of electronic improvements like launch control, switchable engine maps, flat shift, and auto-downshift throttle blipping.*

BBR Mazda MX-5 Stage One Supercharger Conversion Details

Performance: 250 BHP / 213 ft.lb

0-60 MPH 5.3 seconds

• C30-94 Rotrex Supercharger

• Rotrex Oil reservoir

• BBR Oil Cooler

• BBR High Quality Anodised CNC Rotrex brackets

• BBR High Quality Anodised CNC Tensioner brackets

• Supercharger and revised ancillary belt

• BBR 250 BHP intake restrictor

• BBR CAIS – Cold Air intake system with serviceable air filter

• BBR Front mounted intercooler

• BBR branded Intercooler silicone hoses

• BBR Mandrel Bent intercooler pipe work

• BBR Branded Breather hoses

• Bosch EV14 BBR spec Injectors

• BBR / Bosch MAP / Temperature sensor

• BBR Recirculating piston type dump valve in factory black finish

• BBR Starchip EcuTek calibration software with driver switchable modes (ECU Connect required for models without cruise control)

• Optional hardware only and BBR Software/EcuTek programming cable choices for DIY clients

The BBR Stage One supercharger conversion is already available for all 1.8- and 2.0-liter 2005-2015 Mazda MX-5 (NC) models. The ‘drive-in, drive-out’ option is priced starting at £4,995 at BBR’s Brackley headquarters and it comes with a 12-month warranty.

There is also a DIY version for export and for competent mechanics and it is currently available as ‘hardware only’ for £4,095. It comes with comprehensive instructions to install and technical support. The price rises to £4,590 for those who opt for the BBR software with either EcuTek ProEcu or ECU Connect programming.

It should be noted that a sports manifold is required, preferably the BBR 4-1, for all tuning levels and it is not provided with the kit.

BBR Mazda MX-5 Stage Two Supercharger Conversion Details

Performance: 300 BHP / 227 lb.ft

0-60MPH 4.8 seconds

The Stage Two package comes with everything that the Stage One has plus the following upgrades:

• BBR fuel module

• NGK Iridium Spark Plugs

• Engine mounted fuel filter

• 300 BHP intake restrictor

• BBR 300 BHP ECU calibration

All 1.8- and 2.0-liter 2005-2015 Mazda MX-5 (NC) models can get the BBR Stage Two supercharger conversion. The ‘drive-in, drive-out’ option that will be done at BBR’s Brackley headquarters starts at £5,995 and it comes with a 12-month warranty.

There is also a DIY version for export and for competent mechanics and it is currently available as ‘hardware only’ for £4,795. It comes with comprehensive instructions to install and technical support. The price rises to £5,290 for those who opt for the BBR software with either EcuTek ProEcu or ECU Connect programming.

It should be noted that a BBR 2.5” Manifold back Exhaust system and Stage One clutch is recommended.

McKay commented, “A later Mazda MX-5 Mk 3.5 NC model with either the BBR Stage One or Stage Two supercharger upgrade will offer incomparable levels of old-school rear-wheel drive performance for under £20,000 on the road, including the purchase of the base car. At that price point there is very little that come close in levels of pure driver excitement.”

For more detailed information about the different packages, visit https://mx5supercharger.co.uk/

All prices quoted does not include VAT.

*Some features are only for cars with cruise control or through the ECU Connect package.