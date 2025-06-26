Petersen Museum Partners with Willow Springs Raceway

Today, the Petersen Automotive Museum and the new ownership group for Willow Springs International Raceway announced an exciting partnership to integrate one of the world’s most prominent automotive museums with the historic Southern California track. The Petersen Automotive Museum will play a key role in elevating Willow Springs as a cultural and historical landmark through the addition of the Petersen Pavilion, an outpost of the Los Angeles institution.

Terry L. Karges, executive director of the Petersen Automotive Museum

“As one of the most iconic racetracks in America, Willow Springs is an ideal place to celebrate the passion, heritage, and innovation that define the automotive world,” said Terry L. Karges. “We look forward to bringing our expertise in storytelling and curation to create an environment where enthusiasts can engage with automotive culture in a dynamic and meaningful way.”

Willow Springs was purchased in April by an affiliate of CrossHarbor Capital Partners in collaboration with Singer Vehicle Design. The new ownership group is focused on preserving the facility’s rich history while making significant investments to establish it as the premier venue for automotive and motorsport enthusiasts.

“The Petersen has helped set the bar for automotive museums around the world, and it is the perfect partner to help us engage with the vibrant history and future of automotive culture,” said Sam Byrne, co-founder of CrossHarbor Capital Partners. “Stunning exhibitions and immersive storytelling are at the heart of what the Petersen does, and the showcase will be a tremendous asset as we reimagine Willow Springs Raceway.”

Maintaining public access is a key element of Willow Springs’ success, and the raceway will continue to host both public and private events. The Petersen Automotive Museum joins a growing list of industry experts who will help upgrade and improve the track experience. Former Formula 1 driver, Le Mans winner, and track designer Alex Wurz, head of Wurz Design, will enhance existing track design and safety, while Speedway Motorsports’ subsidiary Sonoma Raceway brings years of expertise in delivering premier on-track experiences to oversee track operations.

The timing of the construction of the new facilities will be announced at a later date. For more information about Willow Springs and upcoming events, visit willowspringsraceway.com. For more information about the Petersen Automotive Museum, visit petersen.org.

Above content © 2025 Petersen Automotive Museum, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee