Auction: Ex-Jean Blaton 1981 Porsche 928 S Offered By Collecting Cars

Collecting Cars recently opened the bidding for a 1981 Porsche 928 S. It was upgraded to Group 4 specifications and have a really nice history having been converted and owned by none other than Belgian endurance racer Jean Blaton. Collectors and enthusiasts will have until Monday, May 9, to acquire the modern classic grand tourer.

The example has a black finish adorned with bright red sponsor decals on the body panels and doors, with a matching black stripped-out interior with only a single racing bucket seat inside.

It started as a standard 4.7-liter 928 S, but JB Racing specialists immediately converted the example in Group 4 specification. During the car’s lifetime, the original 4.7-liter engine has been replaced with another 4.7-liter engine naturally aspirated V8 engine that produces 300 bhp which is sent to the rear wheels through a dog-leg five-speed manual transmission.

It was delivered new to Germany back in 1981 with a Pacific Blue metallic finish matched with a blue leather interior. Later in the year, the left-hand drive 928 S was modified by JB Racing for jean Blaton. There are no reports that the example has been entered into any International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) races, but it was supposedly used in club and track day events.

For the interior, it has been stripped except for the Alcantara-trimmed Momo steering wheel, lightweight OMP racing seat, a fire extinguisher, a redesigned dashboard showing all the vitals of the car, black roll cage, and a selection of toggle switches.

As for the condition of the example, the exterior shows no impact damage present. The black paintwork is in generally good condition though showing the typical signs of wear and tear with minor scratches, stone chipping, and a few areas where the paint can be seen to have started lifting away from the bodywork.

The interior is well presented with only some light wear on the black bucket seat, with some general scuffs and marks.

Consigner claims that the engine is not running well, and it is believed to have an issue with the cylinders that is most like letting oil to get past the pistons. It is expected that the engine might be needing a rebuild or even a replacement with another similar unit.

As of writing, the ex-Jean Blaton 1981 Porsche 928 S has a bid of £6,000 with the auction ending on Monday, May 9.