Auction: Boycie’s E-Type

Boycie’s Series 3 Roadster from the memorable ‘Go West Young Man’ episode of ‘Only Fools and Horses’ is one of the most famous E-Type Jaguars and it will be placed on the block in Hampson Auctions’ final classic vehicle sale of 2022 which will be held at Mavericks, Holywell, North Wales on November 29.

In Series 1, Episode 2 of the BBC hit sitcom, Del Boy and Rodney ‘borrowed’ the UYP 694M from their mustachioed car-dealing friend Boycie so they could go on a trip to London’s West End, which they inevitably crashed. It’s a good thing that the whole thing was just for the cameras and the E-Type came out unscathed.

In reality, this two-owner roadster has had a relatively quiet life. First registered in November 1973, it is a home market model that has an Old English White finish, trimmed in blue leather that sits on top of period correct chrome wire wheels. The odometer shows 80,075 miles from new. Vendor claims that the bodywork, paintwork, upholstery, automatic transmission and V12 engine, are all in ‘good’ order.

Part of the sale will include a number of TV-related memorabilia which includes a couple of videos, signed autographs, and a scale model of the Jaguar which was autographed by Del Boy (Sir David Jason) and Boycie (the late John Challis). Even the underside of the car’s bootlid has Boycie’s moniker. The E-Type is estimated at around £140,000 to £160,000.

The auction that will be held on November 29 at Mavericks, North Wales, considered to be the mecca for classic car and motorcycle owners, is the second time that Hampson has held the event there. The first event was very successful, recording an impressive sale rate of more than 70%.

Hampson’s Managing Director Zach Hamilton shared, “We’ve had a good year and are delighted to have settled on Mavericks as the venue for all our upcoming sales, with the exception of our regular blue riband auction at the Oulton Park Gold Cup race meeting.”

The dates for the company’s 2023 classic vehicle auctions are:

Saturday, March 11, Mavericks (cars)

Saturday, April 15, Mavericks (motorcycles and scooters)

Saturday, May 13, Mavericks (cars)

Sunday, July 30, Oulton Park (cars)

Saturday, September 30, Mavericks (cars)

Wednesday, November 29, Mavericks (cars)

For those who are interested to consign their vehicles, entries are still being accepted, please go to the Hampson’s website for more information.