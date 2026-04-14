Lamborghini “Few Off” Roadsters: Emotional, Limited, and Open

The sensation of driving an open-top V12 super sports car—sky overhead, engine roaring just behind—is central to the appeal of Lamborghini icons like the Diablo Roadster, Murciélago Roadster and Aventador Roadster. Yet beyond these well-known models lies an even more exclusive category: the brand’s ultra-rare few-off roadsters. Produced in extremely limited numbers, these machines pair uncompromising performance with a heightened sense of freedom and individuality. They stand as moments where engineering precision, bold design and raw emotion meet without restraint.

Over the decades, Lamborghini has returned to this concept only sparingly, producing a handful of exceptional open-top creations. Whether experimental concepts or highly exclusive production runs, each has pushed the limits of what a super sports car can be.

The lineage traces back to 1968, with the Miura Roadster—a one-off interpretation by Bertone that reflected Lamborghini’s willingness to challenge convention. In the years since, that philosophy has evolved into a series of Few Off roadsters: rare, open-top machines that represent the most extreme expression of the brand’s identity. The modern era of these models began with the Reventón Roadster, followed by the Veneno Roadster, Centenario Roadster and Sián Roadster.

“When we created the Reventón Roadster, we wanted to further demonstrate Lamborghini’s technological capabilities, as we do with every few-off model,” says Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “This philosophy continues through some of the most exclusive creations in the brand’s history, from the Reventón Roadster to the Sián Roadster. Each of these models represents a milestone in Lamborghini’s ability to combine visionary design, advanced engineering and extreme performance in limited-production open-top super sports cars.”

Reventón Roadster 2009

Unveiled in 2009, the Reventón Roadster marked Lamborghini’s first true Few Off roadster, setting the tone for what would follow. With design cues drawn from fighter jets, it embraced a sharp, angular aesthetic that emphasized both aggression and exclusivity. Production was capped at just 15 roadsters, alongside 20 coupés.

Beneath its dramatic bodywork sat a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 producing 650 CV, enabling a 0–100 km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds and a top speed exceeding 340 km/h. The model also introduced key technological advancements, including extensive use of carbon fiber reinforced polymer panels and a hybrid chassis combining steel with CFRP elements. Inside, a fully digital instrument cluster with three LCD displays signaled a new direction for Lamborghini interiors.

Veneno Roadster 2014

By 2014, Lamborghini had taken the concept even further with the Veneno Roadster, one of the most extreme open-top cars the company has ever produced. Initially introduced in coupé form to celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary, the roadster version was limited to just nine units.

Powered by a 6.5-liter V12 delivering 750 CV, the Veneno Roadster could reach 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and continue on to a top speed of 355 km/h. Its design leaned heavily into aerodynamic efficiency, with aggressive wings, exposed components and a body shaped by racing prototypes. Carbon fiber was used extensively throughout, including the brand’s patented Carbon Skin® material for interior surfaces such as the dashboard and seats.

Centenario Roadster 2016

The Centenario Roadster, introduced in 2016, paid tribute to the 100th anniversary of founder Ferruccio Lamborghini. Limited to 20 units, it combined cutting-edge technology with a bold, futuristic design.

Its naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 produced 770 CV, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and exceed 350 km/h at the top end. Beyond raw performance, the Centenario introduced innovations that would influence future Lamborghini models, including a central infotainment touchscreen and rear-wheel steering, enhancing both low-speed agility and high-speed stability.

Sián Roadster 2020

The Sián Roadster, unveiled in 2020, marked a turning point for Lamborghini as it entered the electrified era. Limited to 19 units, it became the first Few Off roadster to incorporate hybrid technology.

Its 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 was paired with a 48-volt electric motor integrated into the gearbox, producing a combined output of 819 CV. The result was a car that maintained Lamborghini’s traditional character while introducing a new level of performance and efficiency.

From the Miura Roadster of the late 1960s to the hybrid-powered Sián Roadster, Lamborghini’s Few Off open-top V12 models span more than six decades. Across that history, the defining elements remain consistent: performance, design and emotion.

These cars are far more than convertibles. They represent the outer limits of Lamborghini’s engineering and design capabilities—machines built not only for speed, but for experience. In every sense, they stand at the pinnacle of the super sports car world, combining rarity, radical design and uncompromising performance.

Above contents © 2026 Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

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