Alpine A110 Wins Best Import Sportscar in UK

The Alpine A110 has taken victory in the Sports Car category of the Auto Motor und Sport Magazine Best Cars 2026 readers’ poll. With 11.8 percent of the votes, the iconic sports car won the prestigious award for an impressive eighth time.

A total of 94,911 readers and online users took part in the 50th edition of the competition, choosing an overall winner and an import winner from over 480 models in 13 vehicle categories. The A110 secured the top spot in the sports cars import category, while also finishing in third place in the overall Sports Car category.

Highlights

Alpine A110 win the Sports Car category in “Auto Motor und Sport Magazine Best Cars 2026” readers award

The prestigious award comes as the iconic model enters its last few months of production in the Dieppe factory

Special “La Bleue” edition of the Alpine A110 R Ultime, the most extreme and exclusive A110 ever created, limited to 15 models, has sold out globally

The award win adds to an exciting final year of production for the current generation of A110 and also includes the launch of the strictly limited special edition A110 R Ultime, a sports car with racing in its genes. Its design and development involved the expertise of an experienced test driver and the collaboration of the best partners in motorsports.

The show-stopping car is strictly limited to 110 units in total, with the 15 ultra-special “La Bleue” models – each a veritable showcase of the customization expertise applied to the Alpine A110 R Ultime – now sold out. The 15 units featured a fusion of two iconic Alpine blues on their bodywork, applied in a hand-crafted gradient finish created at the Dieppe factory using Bleu Abysse and Alpine Bleu Vision. The unique blue leather interior was created by Poltrona Frau® and Sabelt®, in an exclusive illustration of the possibilities offered by the Atelier Tailor-Made Alpine.

All variations of the current Alpine A110 will be manufactured at the Alpine factory Jean Rédélé until mid-2026, before the next generation of the car will be transformed into a true all-electric sports car. That will make it the first vehicle on the Alpine Performance Platform – APP, which is designed by Alpine for performance models. As only a few units of the current iconic model are still available to order and in retail stock, now is the rare opportunity to secure one of the last Alpine A110 models.

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Above content © 2026 Alpine, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee @rexmcafee