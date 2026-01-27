Arizona Car Week 2026: Top Sales from Bonhams and RM Sotheby’s Auctions

Highlights

Bonhams kicks off 2026 with $11 million in sales and 90% sell-through rate at Scottsdale auction

One-of-one Bugatti Chiron Super Sport ‘Éléphant Blanc’ tops Bonhams at $5.065 million

RM Sotheby’s auction dominated by Ferrari and Porsche, with the Ferrari Enzo leading at $9.3 million

Tupac Shakur’s final vehicle purchase, a 1996 Hummer H1, sets a world record at $456,000

Combined auctions showcase strong collector demand for rare modern hypercars and iconic classics

Arizona Car Week 2026 delivered impressive results as two major auction houses brought exceptional collector cars to Scottsdale. Bonhams opened its 2026 calendar with $11 million in sales, featuring a stunning one-of-one Bugatti and Tupac Shakur’s legendary Hummer. Meanwhile, RM Sotheby’s auction saw Ferrari and Porsche supercars dominate the proceedings, led by a low-mileage Enzo and an F50 from racing royalty. The combined events demonstrated robust collector interest across multiple segments, from modern hypercars to vintage icons and celebrity-owned collectibles.

Bonhams Top Sales

2024 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport ‘Éléphant Blanc’ – $5,065,000

The undisputed star of Bonhams’ Scottsdale auction was this remarkable one-of-one Sur Mesure commission: a 2024 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport ‘Éléphant Blanc’, conceived as a contemporary tribute to the legendary Bugatti Type 41 Royale. Finished in factory-applied Glacier White with a bespoke French Racing Blue interior, this quad-turbocharged W16 hypercar delivers 1,578 horsepower and can reach 273 mph. The car features bespoke embroidered elephant emblems on the headrests, honoring Rembrandt Bugatti’s iconic sculpture. Delivered new to Canada with U.S. configuration and showing just 2,750 miles, it carried an original MSRP of over $4.1 million and exceeded its pre-sale estimate.

1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster – $945,500

This well-presented Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster represents one of the most iconic sports cars of its era. The 85th roadster built, it was delivered new from Stuttgart on May 31, 1957, in a rare special-order palette of green with yellow leather upholstery. Now refinished in elegant Ivory with dark red leather interior, this exceptionally early production example retains its numbers-matching chassis and presents beautifully following an older restoration. As a European-specification car delivered from the factory, it offers broad event eligibility, including the Colorado Grand, California Mille, and Mille Miglia, making it highly attractive for collectors.

1996 Hummer H1 Four-Door Hard Top Pickup – $456,000

Setting a new world auction record for a Hummer H1, this vehicle holds the distinction of being the last car ever purchased by hip hop legend Tupac Shakur. Acquired on August 16, 1996, just three weeks before his tragic death, Tupac quickly customized the truck with extensive modifications, including a full light kit with 38-inch off-road lights, diamond-plate bumpers with a winch, an external PA system with sirens, and a fully upgraded interior in beige leather with burl walnut trim. Listed in Tupac’s estate inventory with fewer than 5,000 miles at the time of his passing, this cultural artifact comes with estate documentation and period photographs.

Additional highlights at Bonhams included a 1966 Aston Martin DB6 Coupe that sold for $246,400, a three-time Great Race finisher presented in Oyster Shell Grey, and a 2006 Ferrari F430 Spider with just 6,300 miles and the coveted gated six-speed manual that brought $362,500.

RM Sotheby’s Top Sales

2003 Ferrari Enzo – $9,300,000

Leading RM Sotheby’s Arizona sale was this incredibly preserved early-production Ferrari Enzo displaying just 746 miles. Approximately the 40th car built by chassis sequence, this Rosso Corsa example benefits from only three documented owners since new, with the most recent custodian keeping it for 17 years. The 651-horsepower V-12 hypercar recently received no-expense-spared service from Ferrari of Newport Beach to recommission it after years of sparing use and long-term storage. One of 111 examples specified for the U.S. market, this beautifully preserved Enzo includes the three-piece luggage set, factory car cover, and complete tool kit, representing an exceptional example of Ferrari’s millennial masterpiece.

1995 Ferrari F50 – $8,805,000

The 60th of 349 F50s built, this racing-derived supercar showcases fascinating provenance through video game legend John Carmack, co-founder of id Software and creator of Doom and Quake. The car was twin-turbocharged during Carmack’s ownership by Norwood Performance before being returned to factory specification. Finished in Rosso Corsa with black interior and red seat inserts, it displays 8,195 miles and features the 513-horsepower Formula 1-derived V-12 mated to a six-speed manual. Recently receiving a six-figure service from Ferrari of Newport Beach, including fuel cell replacement, it comes with the removable hardtop, flight case, soft top, and rare Tod’s Ferrari F50 driving shoes.

2005 Porsche Carrera GT – $3,085,000

Among the most significant supercars of its era, this Seal Grey Metallic Porsche Carrera GT displays just 2,147 miles and benefits from $45,000 in recent service from Porsche Sugarland. One of approximately 644 U.S.-market examples from the 1,270 built, this racing-derived supercar features a 605-horsepower aluminum V-10, carbon fiber construction, and weighs only 2,755 pounds. Factory options include 10-millimeter higher sport seats, air conditioning, and the highly desirable Dark Grey luggage set. Capable of 0-60 mph in under four seconds and a top speed near 200 mph, the Carrera GT offers an unfiltered driving experience increasingly rare among modern supercars.

Rounding out RM Sotheby’s strong Ferrari showing was a 2015 LaFerrari in Rosso Corsa with just 1,938 miles that sold for $5,477,500, while a 1988 Porsche 959 Komfort upgraded to Phase II specification by Canepa Design brought $2,535,000.