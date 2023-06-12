Alfa 8C and Ford GT40 Crowned Best of Show at Greenwich Concours

A 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B was chosen as this year’s Best of Show at the 27th annual Greenwich Concours d’Elegance. The winner at Saturday’s inaugural Concours de Sport was a 1965 Ford GT40 Mk I. The 2023 event further established the weekend’s focus on celebrating car culture and honoring concours tradition and continues to grow in and with the community, establishing its place as a premier automotive event.

“The Northeast has a rich automotive history and we’re proud to celebrate the concours’ place in global car culture,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. “The Alfa Romeo 8C selected as best of show embodies the spirit of the world’s best collections — its excellence, elegance and history are worthy of acclaim. Saturday’s Concours de Sport winner, a Ford GT40 Mk I, is equally deserving of praise; an exceptional example of an iconic car.”

Saturday’s Concours de Sport featured over 150 cars in more than 15 judged classes. A range of hands-on activities – ride & drives, racing simulators, Hagerty Future Drivers Club and more – entertained enthusiasts and families.

This year’s concours d’Elegance classes included including Pre- and Post-War Alfa Romeo, Steam Cars, Post-War American, Italian, German and English cars, Supercars, as well as the Cars of Wayne Carini, this year’s Grand Marshal. The Connecticut native, TV host, restorer and collector car dealer served in the honorary role while a slate of expert judges, including a group of 20 youth judges, focused on design, style and elegance while selecting this year’s winners.

1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B – 2023 Best of Show – Concours d’Elegance

The Best of Show Concours d’Elegance was awarded to the 1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B owned by Lawrence Auriana. This 8C began life as an open wheeled, cycle-fendered race car. It then participated in five races with top results including a 3rd place finish in the 1938 Mille Miglia and a 1st place finish in the 1938 Stelvio Hill Climb – a triumphant completion of its competition career. It was rebodied by Pinin Farina as an elegant road car soon thereafter.

1965 Ford GT40 Mk I – 2023 Best of Show – Concours de Sport

The Best of Show Concours de Sport was awarded to the 1965 Ford GT40 Mk I, displayed by Benjamin Levy from Andover, Massachusetts. This Ford GT40, chassis number P/1030, never raced and remains one of the most original GT40s in existence. The car was the focus of a famous Ford ad campaign in era and was later used by Ford as design inspiration for the Ford GT built in 2005 and 2006.