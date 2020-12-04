Sports Car Digest - The Sports, Racing and Vintage Car Journal

AC Cobra Series 4–electric

The AC Cobra Series 4–electric: The New World ‘AC Superblower’

The AC Cobra Series 4–electric or the New world ‘AC Superblower’ is the latest model in the rebirth of AC Cars.

The iconic AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV is the true close relation to this exciting new supercar, the AC Cobra Series 4 – electric. The new emissions-free variant will feature one of the greatest specification/performance combinations of any AC model’s heritage or on the road speed.

AC Cobra Series 4

AC has integrated a power system for modern times thanks to the services of its partner, Falcon Electric.

“We are a hard-core technology company with the mission to make electric vehicles exciting. Passion and emotion drive us, electricity and innovation drive our vehicles”.

Falcon Electric

Key features of the car include:

  • 460 kw power,
  • 1,000 NM torque
  • 54 kwh battery pack
  • 0-62 mph in 3.8 seconds
  • 200 miles range
  • Gross weight of less than 1,190 kg.
AC Cobra Series 4 body

“Removing the excess weight brings with it additional benefits for the car’s owner. Lowering the overall weight reduces energy consumption, which allows the batteries to achieve a greater range and the capability to drive the car to AC’s traditionally high standards for speed and acceleration which the marque has delivered throughout the years”.

Alan Lubinsky, AC Cars

The AC Cobra Series 4–electric selling price will be £168,000, plus on-road charges.

The first customer deliveries of the vehicle are anticipated in the summer of 2021. Reservations for the car can be made via the AC Cars Website.

[Source: AC Cars]

