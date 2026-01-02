50 years of BMW 3 Series production

Built on four continents, the BMW 3 Series has been one of the most important products in the BMW Group’s international production network for 50 years. Since manufacturing began in 1975, the BMW 3 Series has rolled off the assembly line more than 18 million times at 18 plants across 13 countries. Core themes of the BMW iFACTORY – such as efficiency, flexibility, digitalization and resource-efficient production – thread consistently throughout the production history of the BMW 3 Series.

BMW Group Plant Munich: Origins and role as a technology pioneer

The main plant in Munich has been the centre of BMW 3 Series production since 1975. From an early stage, the BMW Group committed to flexible manufacturing at the site, enabled by modern technologies, such as overhead conveyor systems and freely programmable welding machines. A fully automated body shop was introduced in Munich in 1982 for the second generation of the BMW 3 Series.

Through the use of industrial robots, it was possible to achieve an automation rate of more than 90 percent for this technology. Supplemented by flexible shift systems and modified work-time models, capacity increased significantly. Continuous modernization, from powder-coating technologies to computer-controlled engine production, ensured that the facility remained state-of-the-art.

Today, the plant deploys numerous digitalization applications and AI-supported quality systems. In this way, the BMW 3 Series has consistently been a major driving force for the technological development of BMW Group production.

BMW 3 Series as a driver of growth and internationalization

Volume growth at the plants was also influenced by the BMW 3 Series. In 1980, 3 Series production expanded from the main plant in Munich to Plant Dingolfing, and in 1986 to Plant Regensburg. The BMW 3 Series also provided the momentum for BMW’s internationalization.

In the 1980s, additional production lines were established at other sites, including Rosslyn, South Africa (from 1984) and Spartanburg in the United States (from 1994). These locations enabled local supply for their respective markets and laid the foundations for the company’s global distribution of value creation – today, a key feature of the BMW Group production network.

The BMW 3 Series – an enabler for new plants

Since the opening of the Regensburg plant, the BMW 3 Series has served as the enabler for all new BMW plants – with the exception of the facility in Debrecen. The plants in Spartanburg, Leipzig, and San Luis Potosí, as well as the BBA joint venture in China, all initially ramped up with the BMW 3 Series. Over the decades, various 3 Series derivatives – ranging from sedans and convertibles to Touring and M versions – have been produced at nearly all BMW Group plants with maximum flexibility. Multiple derivatives and different drive technologies – vehicles with internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrids and fully-electric drive trains – all come off the same assembly line.

Today, the seventh generation of the BMW 3 Series is produced in Munich, Shenyang (China), San Luis Potosí (Mexico) and at the company’s own regional plants in Chennai (India), Rayong (Thailand) and Araquari (Brazil), as well as at partner plants in further countries.

Preparations for the eighth generation of the successful model series are proceeding in parallel: A fully-electric version of the BMW 3 Series will ramp up at Plant Munich from the second half of 2026 as the next vehicle of the NEUE KLASSE, with subsequent production in China and Mexico. A return of the BMW 3 Series to Plant Dingolfing is also planned.

