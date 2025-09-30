AE Victory Racing Captures Historic First Win at Burt Brothers Motorpark

The weekend began on Wednesday with a lively fan event hosted at LVRY Headquarters. Fans competed alongside AEVR drivers in SIMs for a chance to set the fastest lap at Watkins Glen, the next stop on the WRL calendar. Special guest Charlotte Traynor, the young MX-5 Cup driver who joined the team at Daytona earlier this season, attended to show her support. Among the crowd were female engineers and engineering students from Weber State University, who came to mingle with the team.

Drivers also participated in a Q&A session with James Gagnon, host of the LVRY podcast, sharing insights into racing, teamwork, and mental preparedness. Alana Carter reflected on her growth this season, crediting her teammates and owner Erin Vogel as mentors and role models.

On Thursday, the team participated in the Max Track Time event, using the morning to make car adjustments and develop strategy before navigating the challenging new circuit. With Montgomery and Freiberg making their debut at Burt Brothers Motorpark and Carter having limited past experience, the additional laps proved crucial. Tire marks left over from a recent Formula Drift event made track reading tricky, but by Friday’s qualifying, AEVR had found their rhythm, with Ashley Freiberg securing a P3 start.

Saturday’s 8-hour race tested the team’s resilience. After running strong in podium contention for most of the day, a mechanical issue forced the car into the pits for over an hour. Though the car returned briefly for testing laps, the team ultimately retired it to prepare for Sunday.

The team remained in good spirits and on Sunday, Freiberg started from P5 with a clean run. The team executed a steady strategy until the first and only full-course caution reshuffled the field. Though they lost a lap to Round 3 Racing (R3R) and Charlie Hayes Racing (CHR), fortune turned when R3R received a two-lap penalty. With Sarah Montgomery behind the wheel, AEVR pushed into P2 and closed to within 16 seconds of CHR at the checkered flag. Post-race, officials disqualified CHR’s BMW when they didn’t pass tech due to the altitude, elevating AE Victory Racing to the top of the podium for their first-ever WRL win.

“This victory is a testament to our team’s persistence, preparation, and trust in one another,” said Vogel. “We had a lot of challenges, but we never gave up and I’m really proud of the incredible effort everyone put forward.” With this promising result, AE Victory Racing solidifies its place as one of the most exciting teams in WRL and sets the stage for continued success.

Race 1

Hour Position Laps Miles Start 3 0 0 1 5 28 85.34 2 2 56 170.68 3 2 83 252.98 4 4 109 332.23 5 3 140 426.72 6 11 153 466.34 7 11 156 475.48 Finish 11 156 475.48

Race 2