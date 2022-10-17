5 Days Of The 1000 Miglia 2023

Some new and surprising events await the participants of the 1000 Miglia 2023. 405 cars have already been admitted to participate in the upcoming race that will be held from June 13 to 17, and it will start from Brescia and will last for five days.

In a route that is more than 2,000 km, the 1000 Miglia race will start from Brescia, Rome. Starting from Viale, Venezia, they will pass by Lake Garda, Verona, Ferrara, Lugo, and Imola. The first day of the race will end in Cervia-Milano Marittima. For the second day, they will pass through San Marino, Senigallia, and will have their lunch at Macerata, then on to Fermo, Ascoli Piceno, and will end up in Via Veneto in Rome. The third leg of the race will go up from the Capital, with a lunch stop in the spectacular Siena, before they drive on to Pistoia, the Abetone Pass, Modena, and Reggio Emilia. They will end the day in Parma. Fourth day will drive through Stradella and Pavia, they will also reach Piedmont, and have their lunch in Alessandria before continuing to Asti, Vercellia, and through Novara. The last night of the race will end in downtown Milan. On the fifth and last day, they will pass by Bergamo, which is hailed at the Italian Capital of Culture 2023 alongside Brescia.

From the left: Aldo Bonomi – President of Automobile Club Brescia, Beatrice Saottini – Chairman of 1000 Miglia Srl, Emilio del Bono Mayor of Brescia

The 1000 Miglia will end in the late morning at Brescia where they’ll have a city circuit before passing through the Viale Venezia platform and a lunch to close the event. On the evening of the fifth and last day, they will have the see-you-in-2024 celebration with a full evening of events by Red Arrow, the 1000 Miglia The Night, where they will bring an intense week of racing to an end.

The race is made doubly special since the Italian Air Force will also be celebrating their 100th year in 2023, and they have always had a very close relationship with the Race, and the claim “In flight towards the future” also resonates with the road that the Red Arrow took almost a hundred years ago, which is still as relevant today.

Entries can already be submitted and it will be accepted until January 13, 2023. Entrants will be notified of their acceptance by April 10, 2023.

To be able to apply for entry, the cars must already have a Registro 1000 Miglia certificate, or at the very least, must have already applied for said certificate. Entrants will only be admitted after the certificate is obtained.