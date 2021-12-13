24 Hours of Lemons at Sonoma 2021

2005 Hyundai Elantra - Team Another Fine Mess
1994 Mitsubishi Mirage - Team Mitsubeastie: 2 Fast 2 Fur-ious
Team Another Fine Mess takes the lead in Turn 2 during the 24 HR of LeMons
Dirty Duck Racing, in their 1983 VW Rabbit, battles for the lead against Team Apathy in their 'Saanda' (Honda with a Saab engine) through Turn 3
2004 Subaru Impreza - Team Pit Crew Revenge AWD 2.0 chases other 24 HR LeMons competitors through Turn 4 at Sonoma Raceway
1982 Ford Mustang - Team Kraptonite
2007 Pontiac 'SloStice' - Team The Gang Ruins the National Championship
1980 VW Rabbit - Team Dousing Flames
2004 VW Golf - Team Did We Break It
2002 Subaru WRX - Team M45 Racing
1982 Mazda Rx7 - Team Shit Box Racing
Team As Seen On TV Racing makes repairs to the Kia Pet
Repairs being made to a 2003 KIA Rio (#222 Kia Pet) by Team As Seen On TV Racing
Team Scuderia Limoni works on their 1986 Alfa Romeo Spider
1996 Geo Metro - Ran Outta Talent Racing
1959 Pontiac Bonneville - Team Full Metal Jacket Racing uses an engine hoist to install a new engine
Team Full Metal Jacket Racing finishes installing an engine in their 1959 Pontiac Bonneville
LeMons racecars lined up and ready to enter the track
Team Chicken Car Oh Yeah (#43) is a 1966 Plymouth Belvedere
'LeMons' attire is even worn by the pooches like this French Bulldog
Fuel stop
Car #130 (1995 Honda Civic) driven by Team Pit Crew Revenge Topless chases car #141 (1994 Chevy Camaro) driven by Team SharkByte
Team LeMondrian heads into Turn 11 in their 1992 VW Jetta
1992 Mazda Miata driven by Team mYota Racing heads towards Turn 11
Team 'Just because you can't, doesn't mean you shouldn't' (#70) driving their 2000 Volvo S70 heads towards Turn 11 chased by Team 'We'll Probe-ably Finish Racing' (#451) in a 1989 Ford Probe
1981 Rover 3500 SDI driven by Team Bodge Engineering parked in the garage awaiting repairs
Team Pick-n-Pull Racing works on their 1993 Honda Accord LX
1975 Datsun 280Z driven by Team Pacemaker Racing
1981 VW Rabbit Pickup (aka 'The Caddy') driven by Team Caddy Daddy Racing
It doesn't look like good news for Team Magnum Pies 1984 Mazda Rx7
Team Magnum Pies inspects their 1984 Mazda Rx7 after it got towed off the track
Team Magnum Pies mascot (1984 Mazda Rx7)
Team Shit Box Racing works on their 1982 Mazda Rx7
Garage and living space is one in the same in the Paddock at Sonoma Raceway during the 24 HR of LeMons. Seen here is Team Initial Dingus working on their 2000 Toyota Corolla.
Team Neon Challenged works on their 1998 Dodge Neon
1972 Honda N600 - Team Apathy
1999 BMW 328i - Team 'There Is a Group of Young People With Dreams, Who Believe They Can Make the Wonders of Life Under the Leadership Of Uncle Niu Internet Technology Co Ltd'
2007 Toyota Yaris - Team Toyota Virus
1959 Pontiac Bonneville - Team Full Metal Jacket Racing
Lots of rust eating away at this 1959 Pontiac Bonneville - Team Full Metal Jacket Racing
Toy Story livery
Quick safety inspection before entering the track
Holiday spirit in the Paddock campground
2011 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Team Chalkboard Racing
1982 Ford Mustang driven by Team Kraptonite
Teams set up and camp in the Paddock at Sonoma Raceway during the 24 HR of LeMons
#95 2001 VW GTi - Team Boiling Hasenpfeffers
#137 1990 Nissan 300ZX - Team Half Life Racing
#902 1996 Geo Metro - Team Ran Outta Talent Racing and #191 1979 Volvo 242 - Team TCT Rent -A-Wreck
#30 1991 Ford Ranger - Team Re-Start Racing
#130 1995 Honda Civic (tree fell on edition) - Team Pit Crew Revenge Topless
#115 1978 Ford Fairmont - Team Welcome to the Fairmont and #425 1997 VW Passat TDI - Team Dohn Jeere
#71 1992 BMW - Team The Circle Jerks
#4 1998 VW Passat - Team Four Idiots Racing
#181 1981 VW Rabbit Pickup - Team Caddy Daddy Racing
#76 1976 Oldsmobile - Team The Gang Ruins the National Champioship
#144 1989 BMW E30 - Team Mutter Fokker Motorsports
#83 1983 VW Rabbitn- Team Dirty Duck Racing and #308 2002 Mazda Miata - Team Fat & Furious
#619 1993 Ford Probe - Team Anal Probe Returns to Earth
Honda + Saab = Saanda / #15 1972 Honda N600 with a Saab engine
#0 1970 Toyota Corona - Team The Supranos
#181 1981 VW Rabbit Pickup - Team Caddy Daddy Racing
#30 1991 Ford Ranger - Team Re-Start Racing
#144 1989 BMW E30 - Team Mutter Fokker Motorsports
#74 1974 Plymouth Satellite - Team Ran When Parked Racing
#33 1997 BMW 328 - Team BM Badwrench Racing
#223 1998 BMW 318 - Team Blackhole Racing and #745 1985 Volvo 745T Wagon - Team Whatever Racecar
#130 1995 Honda Civic - Team Pit Crew Revenge Topless
#76 1976 Oldsmobile - Team The Gang Ruins the National Championship
#193 1991 Mazda B2000 - Pizza Planet Truck Racing
#34 1986 BMW 528e - Team Stolen Traler Racing in the lead
#670 1992 Volvo 245 - Team Bernal Dads Racing leads th pack out of Turn 5
#63 1994 Mazda Miata - Team Zoom Zoom Kaboom out in front
#544 1963 Volvo 544 - Team ONSET/Tetanus Racing leads coming into Turn 6
Racers line up in the Pit at Sonoma Raceway during the 24 Hr of LeMons
#951 1991 Toyota MR2 - Team Rust-eze
#4 1998 VW Passat - Team Four Idiots Racing is a crowd favorite with the kids because of its Curious George livery
#112 1999 Porsche 996 - Team Zitronen Kommando leads into Turn 6
#26 1994 Volvrolet 940 - Team Go Go Godzilla in the lead
Mk1 Volkswagens take the lead coming out of Turn 5 at Sonoma Raceway during the 24 HR of LeMons
#193 1991 Mazda B2000 - Pizza Planet Truck Racing
#441 1987 Toyota Supra - Team Afart Racing and #119 1980 Mazda Rx7 - Team No Mercy No Comfort
#13 1975 Datsun 280Z - Team Pacemaker Racing
1985 Ford Merkur XR4Ti - Team Delinquent Racing
1996 Mazda Miata - Team Offline 55 Racing
1992 Nissan SER - Team Roadrace Jones takes the lead through Turn 6 against Team Not So Speedy Time in their 1990 Mazda Miata
1990 Mazda Miata - Team Transmittable Bridesmaids takes the lead through Turn 6 at Sonoma Raceway during the 24 HR of LeMons
1986 Alfa Romeo Spider - Team Scuderia Limoni
2000 Audi A6 - Team Ska Patrol
#15 1972 Honda N600 - Team Apathy and #4 1998 VW Passat - Team Four Idiots Racing
2007 Pontiac 'SloStice' - The Gang Ruins the National Championship
#130 1995 Honda Civic (tree fell on edition) - Team Pit Crew Revenge Topless
Hit and Run Racing (#23 - 1993 Mazda Miata) and Another Fine Mess (#38 - 2005 Hyundai Elantra) race through Turn 6
1985 Pontiac 'Failbird' - Team The Gang Ruins the National Championship
Blind Squirrel Racing (#802 - 1999 Ford Escort) chases Blackhole Racing (#223 - 1998 BMW 318) through Turn 6 at Sonoma Raceway during the 24 HR of LeMons
1971 VW Super Beetle - Team Hella Shitty Racing
'May the Porsch be with you'; 1974 Porsche 914 - Team Sheepshaggers