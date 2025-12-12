Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Celebrating IMSA GTP’s 45th Anniversary

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is proud to announce that the 2026 edition of the event, Salute to Japanese Motorsports “A Tradition of Precision & Heritage,” will honor the 45th anniversary of the iconic IMSA Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class with a dedicated run group: The Hurley Haywood GTP/Group C Run Group. Taking place August 12-15, 2026, the celebration will bring together some of the most evocative and technologically groundbreaking prototypes ever to compete in North America.

The Wild 80s

First introduced in 1981, IMSA GTP quickly became synonymous with technical innovation, breathtaking speed, and fierce manufacturer competition. Legendary marques such as Nissan, Porsche, Jaguar, Ford, Toyota, Mazda, and BMW pushed the boundaries of engineering, producing some of the most iconic prototypes ever to race in North America. The GTP name roared back to life in 2023, ushering in a new generation of hybrid prototypes now competing at the highest levels of endurance racing, including the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, another premier event on the 2026 schedule at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

“Grand Touring Prototype stands as one of the most exciting chapters in American Sports Car racing history,” said Mel Harder, President and General Manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “Marking its 45th anniversary with a special run group, particularly one honoring the legacy of Hurley Haywood, makes for an exceptional opportunity for fans and competitors to experience the magic of this iconic category.”

Hurley Haywood

Widely regarded as one of the greatest endurance racers of all time, Hurley Haywood is a five-time Rolex 24 At Daytona winner, three-time 24 Hours of Le Mans champion, and two-time IMSA GTP champion. Haywood’s impact on American road racing is immeasurable. His success during the GTP era, combined with his role as an ambassador for motorsports, makes him a fitting namesake for the special run group that will showcase machines from storied manufacturers of the era.

“I spent many miles in GTP cars, which was great racing. Great teams, drivers, and cars,” said Hurley Haywood. “I am honored to have my name attached to that run group. The fans will have a great treat watching these incredible cars in action.”

Spectators in 2026 will have the rare chance to witness these groundbreaking prototypes return to the circuit where many of them once competed at the peak of their performance. The Hurley Haywood GTP/Group C Run Group will join an already world-class lineup of historic racing categories, demonstrations, and activities planned for the four-day celebration.

International Historic Motoring Awards “Motorsport Event of the Year”

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion remains one of the world’s premier historic racing events, and the addition of the GTP 45th anniversary tribute further cements its role as a guardian of motorsport history. The announcement comes on the heels of a significant accolade for WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, which recently earned the International Historic Motoring Awards “Motorsport Event of the Year” for the 2025 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, an honor that recognizes the event’s exceptional contribution to historic racing and its unparalleled preservation of motorsport heritage.

Registration and Tickets

Go HERE

Above contents © 2025 Weathertech Raceway, Laguna Seca, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee

2025 RMMR Highlights