Mercedes-Benz at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrows put on a brilliant show in the south of England at two automotive events with a very individual character: racing cars of the brand from various eras made their spectacular appearance at the 32nd Goodwood Festival of Speed (10 to 13 July 2025). Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Classic presented what is arguably the most valuable racing car duo in the world the day before at the first Club Concours of the Royal Automobile Club (9 July 2025).

Marcus Breitschwerdt, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Heritage GmbH

“Our Silver Arrows have impressed at two events which could hardly have complemented each other better. The Goodwood Festival of Speed, which is legendary and rich in tradition, captivated with its colorful and eventful atmosphere. For over 30 years, it has been a must-see for anyone who wants to experience cutting-edge automotive technology and top performance in action, from classics to prototypes of future models. The RAC Club Concours, on the other hand, is brand new. Its exclusively curated exhibition also documents the positive power of technical progress. The Concours had an all-round successful premiere.”

Five Silver Arrows

Mercedes-Benz Classic brought no fewer than five Silver Arrows from different decades to this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. One of the highlights on the 1.86-kilometre Hill Climb past Goodwood House was the drive of the two Formula 1 racing cars W 196 R (1955) and Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance (2022). Both vehicles were part of the high-class field of cars celebrating the 75th anniversary of Formula 1. The first Formula 1 race of the newly created World Championship took place on 13 May 1950 in Silverstone, Great Britain.

Equally spectacular was the drive of what is arguably the world’s most valuable racing car duo: a Formula 1 racing car W 196 R together with a 300 SLR racing sports car (W 196 S). Juan Manuel Fangio became Formula 1 world champion in 1954 and 1955 with the W 196 R. Mercedes-Benz won the Sports Car World Championship in 1955 with the 300 SLR. The duo was complemented by a W 196 R with streamlined bodywork on the loading bed of the Mercedes-Benz racing car rapid transport vehicle “Blaues Wunder” (1955).

In January 2025, a Mercedes-Benz W 196 R with streamlined bodywork was auctioned for 51.55 million euros – the highest price ever achieved by a Grand Prix racing car at auction. The 300 SLR “Uhlenhaut Coupé” is even the most valuable car in the world and was sold in 2022 for €135 million. A Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Roadster has never been offered at auction.

The fleet of Silver Arrows was furthermore complemented by the Grand Prix racing car and thus Formula 1 forerunner Mercedes-Benz W 125 (1937), the 300 SL racing sports car (W 194, 1952) and the Group C racing prototype C 11 (1990).

